For multiplexes, plot needs 'urgent' twist

LOS ANGELES -- About 49% of pre-pandemic moviegoers are no longer buying tickets. Some of them, roughly 8%, have likely been lost forever. To win back the rest, multiplex owners must "urgently" rethink pricing and customer perks in addition to focusing on coronavirus safety.

Those were some of the takeaways from a new study on the state of the American movie theater business, which was troubled before the pandemic -- attendance declining, streaming services proliferating -- and has struggled to rebound from coronavirus-forced closings in 2020.

Over the weekend, ticket sales in the United States and Canada stood at roughly $96 million, compared with $181 million over the same period in 2019.

The study, published online last week, was self-commissioned by the Quorum, a film research company led by David Herrin, former head of research for United Talent Agency; Cultique, a consultancy run by longtime brand strategist Linda Ong; and Fanthropology, a firm that focuses on fan engagement. They intend to run the survey once a quarter.

"The research clearly shows that theaters are suffering because the pandemic intensified, accelerated, amplified all of the nascent trends that were already underway," Ong said. "That is the definition of a perfect storm -- not that various problems exist at the same time, but that they have an intensifying effect on each other."

The nascent trends? Rising ticket and concession prices. Decreasing "experiential value," including the perception that moviegoing has become a hassle. The rundown state of shopping malls, which house many theaters. A generational shift toward streaming, gaming and other smartphone-based entertainment. "Before, maybe you went every now and again -- overlooking the drawbacks," Herrin said. "Now you add safety concerns to that mix, and you suddenly become a former filmgoer."

The research companies surveyed 2,528 people who visited a movie theater in 2019. (Some bought a ticket once a week, while others went once a month. Others went "several" times a year.) About 51% of respondents said they had bought tickets in recent months, with some drawn by cinema-chain rewards programs. They are largely white men ages 25 to 45 who live in cities, according to Herrin. "Once you get outside of that demographic, you're really starting to lose people," he said.

The 49% no longer buying tickets were more likely to be in favor of a vaccine mandate for attendees. This group, predominantly female, was also more likely to be concerned about price and value, Herrin said. Still, he noted that roughly a third were "hopeful" about returning to theaters at some point. Among the changes most likely to bring them back: lower prices for classic concessions, newer seats, policing the usage of phones during films.

"There needs to be a sense of urgency," Herrin said. "I don't know how large a window there is for exhibition to win these people back," he added, using Hollywood jargon for the multiplex business.

The "likely losts," as the study identifies 8% of respondents who said they have not bought a ticket during the pandemic and can't see themselves returning, are lower-income consumers. The group has a large proportion of Hispanic, Black and Asian women, the researchers noted.