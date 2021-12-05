Former Mountie eager to pony up in Texas

You may have missed it, but there's a former Mountie from Northwest Arkansas who's headed to Texas to pony up again with a team of Mustangs.

He's Jonathan Brewer, a Rogers High School graduate and former quarterback who led Rogers to a 6-4 record in 2003 after the Mounties finished 1-9 in 2002. Brewer has returned to Texas as an assistant coach to Rhett Lashlee, who was introduced last week as the coach of the SMU Mustangs. It is the first head coaching job for Lashlee, who spent the past two years as the offensive coordinator at Miami.

It is no surprise Lashlee turned to Brewer when he began building his staff at SMU. The two have a long relationship, beginning at Auburn when Lashlee asked if Brewer was interested in becoming a graduated assistant with the Tigers when Gus Malzahn was still there as a head coach. Brewer said yes and he's been an assistant to Lashlee at various stops that include Connecticut, SMU, Miami, and back to SMU after Lashlee was selected to replace Sonny Dykes, who took the job at Texas Christian.

Priority No. 1 for the new SMU coaches is recruiting and connecting with players who are already on the team, especially with the transfer portal such a big factor now in college athletics. Lashlee and Brewer both previously worked as assistant coaches at SMU, which went 8-4 overall and 4-4 this year in the American Athletic Conference.

"Getting reacquainted with the (SMU) players from when we were here two years ago and recruiting new players are 1 and 1A," said Brewer, who was headed to Little Rock to watch the high school state finals when I spoke with him on the phone Friday.

Brewer, 34, is part of the Malzahn coaching tree that includes Lashlee and Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri) as head coaches at the Division I level. Brewer has previously served as a senior quality control assistant and analyst under Lashlee but it's unclear yet what his role will be this time with the Mustangs.

"It'll be an on-field position, but I don't know exactly what that'll be yet," Brewer said.

Brewer finished his playing career at Rogers with 4,437 yards passing for then-Mounties coach Ronnie Peacock. Brewer started volunteering for Peacock at Rogers while attending classes at the University of Arkansas and eventually landed a full-time coaching position under Mounties coach Shawn Flannigan before leaving for Harrison, where Chad Harbison was the head coach.

"(Brewer) was one of those guys who always knew what he wanted to do," said Harbison, who guided Rogers to a 9-3 record in his first year as coach of the Mounties. "He's worked his butt off and put in his time as a coach to put himself in this position."

While Brewer dives headlong into his new job with the Mustangs, his wife, Danielle, has her hands full as well with the couples' two sons and in finding a new home in the Dallas area. Jonathan and Danielle both graduated from Rogers High School and then became reacquainted when they each worked in the Rogers School District.

"She has the tough job back in Miami with two rambunctious little boys and in finding a new place to live," said Brewer, who graduated from Arkansas in 2010 and earned a master's degree in adult education from Auburn University in 2014. "The last time we were at SMU, we lived 45 minutes away and it took two hours with traffic to get to work. I prefer something a little closer this time, hopefully, if we can get it."

Brewer would like to become an offensive coordinator or perhaps even the head coach of his own college program someone. He's enjoyed the process and remains appreciative of the influence former coaches back in Arkansas like Peacock and Harbison have had on him.

Chad gave me my first coordinator's job and he's still one of my best friends," Brewer said. "Coaching is about impacting people's lives. That's what I learned early on from coach Peacock and coach Harbison. Both are men of character and that's what I've tried to be as well."