Give and let give

A luncheon to honor people and groups active in local philanthropy was held Nov. 18 on National Philanthropy Day. The event at Embassy Suites was hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Shelia Vaught and Cynthia VanWinkle was given the President's Award. T.J. and Cindy Boyle were named Outstanding Philanthropists.

Other award winners were Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Melissa Hawkins; Outstanding Volunteer Youth Fundraiser, Madelyn Lawson; Outstanding Volunteer Organization, Arkansas Duck Derby; Outstanding Youth Group, EAST at Marshall High School; Outstanding Foundation, The Sunderland Foundation; Outstanding Corporation, AT&T; and Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Enid Olvey.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins