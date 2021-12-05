Hustle and Bustle

Last year we all stayed home and there were no activities for the holidays. This year, there have been a myriad of art shows,





open houses, parties, teas, luncheons and dinners. We are still wearing masks at any large gatherings, and of course in stores, but it feels pretty normal.

This week I sent out information about a garden trip to Maine in June to my travel email list, and it sold out in 12 hours--a record. I think it is just one more indication that people are ready to live again. We have started a waiting list, but I am also working on a few other trips in different months, so stay tuned. If you want on my travel list, email me and I can add you to the email list.

I went to several art shows with friends,





celebrated birthday lunches with friends, went to a holiday open house at Chris Olsen's Edgemont house,





had a small dinner party with old friends from out of town, and topped off the week with our book club brunch.





The house is all decked out





and Clay and the kids did the outside decorations today while I was at brunch.

This weather is bizarre. I had my fire place cleaned this week, but I haven't had a fire in weeks--it has been too hot. I thought the weather was going to turn cool today, but it was hot and humid. All of us at our brunch today were dressed for winter and burned up. I have had the heat off all week, and the inside of my house is cooler than the outside temperature.

I continue to work on leaves





and after the wind and rain, most of the leaves are now down. I have one Japanese maple that is always late to have any color--if any at all. This week, it kicked into high gear and was stunning,





but it didn't last long. 3/4 of the leaves are down today, but I will take what I can get.





The Encore azaleas have never been prettier,





and we have rose bushes in full bloom now, along with camellias.





I still have mandevilla and hibiscus blooms, along with some summer annuals blooming--it is December!

If you can find time in your holiday schedule, there is plenty of yard work to do. It is supposed to cool down tomorrow, and I am ready for it.