• Filippa Bua, a nurse in Italy, said "cold and gummy" skin and the light color were dead giveaways when a man getting a coronavirus vaccination offered not his actual arm but one made of silicone, in an attempt to get a health pass without getting a shot, and he now faces possible criminal charges.

• Princess Beatrix, 83, former queen of the Netherlands, tested positive for the coronavirus despite having gotten a booster shot and is in isolation at her castle.

• Wendi Tostenson, vice chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College, said her school and the University of Louisiana at Monroe are collaborating on a program to combat a statewide nursing shortage, letting students with two-year degrees "work at the bedside while they are taking classes for their nursing degree."

• Shameka Miller is among the residents of Jackson, Miss., who are disheartened by an illegal dump site that's filling up with garbage and tires, and are calling on residents, police and officials to act, saying "this is not a good image."

• Jimmy Parnell, president of the Alabama Farmers Federation, said it's "a time to reflect on the past, remember those who came before us and rejoice in our accomplishments" as well as "a time for recommitment to our values and visions" as the group marks its 100th anniversary.

• Bren Haase of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says the second phase of a 308-acre Cameron Parish marsh-creation project on which dredging has begun "will restore critical habitat for fish, wildlife, and the people and communities who depend on those resources."

• Esperanza Hernandez of Oklahoma City said "it felt like a bomb had happened, a big old bomb," after an explosion in her neighborhood leveled a house whose resident was away, and firefighters later detected gas.

• Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, a former school bookkeeper in Troy, Ala., avoided prison time but must repay $27,000 and spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to pocketing the sum and using a fake receipt book to hide it.

• Phillip Minga, 56, of Amory, Miss., was sentenced to 6½ years in prison and ordered to forfeit $7.1 million and repay $16.1 million after pleading guilty to U.S. charges of billing Medicare through pharmacies in Mississippi and Alabama after Minga was suspended from working with the health insurance program.