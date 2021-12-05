Investigators unable to find cause of large September warehouse fire in east Little Rock

The blaze that engulfed the Goldman Logistics warehouse in September, burning an estimated $500,000 worth of property and contents, has been labeled "cause undetermined" by the Little Rock Fire Department.

On the afternoon of Sept. 21, a large plume of dark smoke could be seen for miles from the 14th Street recycling facility in Little Rock near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

[DOCUMENT: Read the Little Rock Fire Department's report » arkansasonline.com/125goldman/]





Damage from the fire was estimated at $500,000 -- half the pre-fire value of the property and contents in the warehouse -- according to a Little Rock Fire Department report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week.

At least 10 fire engines and four trucks responded to the fire about 5 p.m., Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jason Weaver said the day of the blaze.

No one was reported injured. More than 90 personnel were on call for the event. Everyone on duty ended up at the fire -- basically everyone in the city -- Capt. Doug Coffman said.

"The Little Rock Fire Department worked diligently to try to identify the origin and cause of the fire. Multiple agencies were involved in this process due to the size and complexity of the fireground," the department said in a statement to the Democrat-Gazette. "Obstacles included a collapsed building and material that continued to smolder for days afterwards. Heavy machinery had to be used to safely extinguish all of the burning material. An official cause of the fire could not be determined."

"Cause undetermined" is distinctly different from "suspicious undetermined," Coffman said, emphasizing that the Fire Department does not believe foul play was involved.