Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 12-5-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Dequarius Dontae Campbell, 30, and Paige Ann Gabriel, 25, both of Little Elm, Texas, recorded Nov. 23.

Gregory Christopher, 56, of Sherrill, and Mary L. Sims, 41, of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 29.

Brandon Luis Jaime, 22, and Mary Grace McKinney, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 2.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Danielle Adams vs. Joshua Adams, granted Nov. 19.

Sonya Carter v. David Carter, granted Nov. 22.

Tracy Bullard v, Norman Bullard Sr., granted Nov. 22.

Dusty Booher v. Buddy Griffith Jr., granted Nov. 22.

Gregory Christopher v. Pamela Christopher, granted Nov. 23.

Amanda Renee Blankenship v. John Richard Blankenship, granted Nov. 29.

Kim Smith v. Ulysses Gore Jr., granted Nov. 30.

Monica Annette Marks v. Donald Marks Jr., granted Nov. 30.

Jessica Rexroth Spadoni v. Thomas Gene Spadoni, granted Dec. 2.

Scotty Murdock vs. Francey Murdock, granted Nov. 29.