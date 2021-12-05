Get back to the basics

Stop it, just stop it! Where is all this hatred coming from? A young girl is brutally raped. She seeks an abortion. She is told that she can't have one because that is murder. The embryo is the size of the period at the end of this sentence. What is wrong with you people? That is not a human being. To abort it is not murder.

Jesus said, God can raise up children from these stones. He does not need your help. Who am I talking to?

John Paul the Great ... is not great. I believe he unleashed the most divisive issue ever facing human kind. The Republican Party seized it because it deals in divisiveness. That is the way it wins elections. Pat Robertson stoked the flames until the barn burned down. Now we are a divided nation on so many levels. Fanning the flames of hatred doesn't make one side wrong and the other side right. It just makes our Father weep. He loves all his children.

Is it any wonder that college graduates are leaving the churches in droves? We Christians have to get back to basics: love for all people and animals. Jesus made it clear that heaven is for those who show mercy and compassion for all.

I have two dogs and two cats. I recently had to go to the hospital for a few days. My niece came and cared for my pets. When I returned the dogs met me at the front door with wild enthusiasm. They jumped all over me, trying to hug me with their paws. They wagged their tails so hard their whole behinds wagged. They barked and whimpered with a joyous welcome. I returned the love and joy they felt. I could not stop hugging them. I relaxed in my recliner, and the cats jumped up on top of me, looking down at me, questioning. As I petted them, they fell asleep on top of me. God made old people to love cats and dogs.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

About the right to life

John Deering's cartoon depicting a Wisconsin welcome sign with bullet holes and the slogan, "The new Deep South," is a very dishonest and inaccurate reference to the Kyle Rittenhouse jury trial and verdict. To the dispassionate observer, Rittenhouse used a gun to justifiably defend himself against crazed attackers. Rittenhouse was not a vigilante or a white supremacist. He wasn't shooting at people indiscriminately or threatening and provoking anybody. He has said he supports Black Lives Matter.

The man should not have been prosecuted, in my opinion. This was obvious when the videos show Rittenhouse being chased by a mob. He only used his weapon as a very last resort.

Rittenhouse said the trial was about self-defense. The right to self-defense is a fundamental human right. Imagine that, a right to protect your life against people who try to unjustifiably steal it. Call it the right to life.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Nauseating cartoons

I was amused by Gary Guinn's comments regarding your nauseating deluge of Michael Ramirez cartoons.

I meant to make this comment spontaneously, but I was too lethargic. I'm glad he spurred me to action.

SKIP HARRIS

Benton

Balanced newspaper

I have found the Democrat-Gazette to be one of the most balanced newspapers I've ever read. As in, if there seems to be more left-leaning opinion pieces or political cartoons one day, I can usually expect to see more right-leaning pieces and cartoons the next. Often, both are there in the same edition on opposite pages!

Mr. Gary Guinn's letter about alienating progressive and moderate readers seems to indicate only John Deering, the left-leaning cartoonist in house, should be allowed to be published. Is Mr. Guinn not paying attention? Just look at the cartoons on the very day his letter was published. I read your terrific paper front to back and find the opposing viewpoints quite interesting and of great value. Michael Ramirez's cartoons are pretty much spot-on, in his conservative vein, just as I recognize Mr. Deering's cartoons are from his "progressive" viewpoint. Both of them and most others create thought-provoking material, whether I agree with it or not, and I have laughed at both and tsk-tsk'd at both. I read both just as I read Masterson, Brummett, Martin, Krugman, Thomas, Stephens, et al. Heck, it's obvious from the titles of some pieces what to expect in the body of the article.

If one reads only what they agree with, they learn nothing new and are wasting their time reading such a balanced paper. Thank you Dem-Gaz, for consistently offering up opposing viewpoints for all your readers. It never ceases to amaze me that half the people in this country do not seem to understand that the other half doesn't agree with them. That goes both ways! The only way to understand the other side's viewpoint is to read both sides, and this paper is one of the last bastions of balanced reporting in newspaper form. You only need to pick up the occasional New York Times (epitome of wokeness) or USA Today (epitome of milquetoast) to appreciate this fact. Keep up the good work.

TIM GREEN

North Little Rock

Arkansas is blessed

I am a subscriber to your newspaper for a very good reason. It is not a propaganda site and presents a balance of liberal and conservative points of view and, of course, the "straight news." In today's supercharged political environment, that is a refreshing change.

I would go further and say it is as good a newspaper to be found anywhere. Arkansas is blessed.

I applaud the publisher for going beyond the almighty dollar to provide this needed service. Although the physical newspaper is not delivered to our homes any longer, except Sunday, the digital version works fine. I also can read it from my larger iPad.

RICHARD WENDT

Hot Springs