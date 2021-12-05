LIVE! in NWA: Samara Joy at WAC, plus live music all over NWA

Sections
by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
“You hear it immediately,” WAC jazz curator Robert Ginsburg says of up-and-coming jazz powerhouse Samara Joy. “There are some artists that just have it, and their instincts are so powerful that they draw you into their music. And this is the case with Samara.” At just 23 years old, Joy has already performed in many of the great jazz venues in New York City, in addition to working with jazz greats such as Christian McBride, Pasquale Grasso, Jon Faddis, Kirk Lightsey, Cyrus Chestnut and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Barry Harris. She comes to the Walton Arts Center Dec. 10. (Courtesy Photo)

At just 21 years old, Samara Joy was named the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner and a rising star in the jazz world with a voice as smooth as velvet. She released her self-titled debut album July 9, which features Joy backed by the Pasquale Grasso Trio.

Joy is joined by the trio for a performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville as part of the Starrlight Jazz Series. Tickets are $33-$53. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org; samarajoy.com.

BELLA VISTA

• Jeff Fox performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 7; Brett & Terri perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 8; and Keith Nicholson performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at JJ's Grill, 12 Cunningham Corner. Free. 802-6455; jjsgrill.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. $9. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing; bentonvillecomedy.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 9; and Patti Steel performs with Michael Tisdale at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6; an Open Mic night will be hosted at 8 p.m. Dec. 7; and an Open Bluegrass Jam will be hosted at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• David Loving performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. 363-4187; facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble performs a Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 5; the UA Chamber Ensembles The Hawksbill Winds and Blossom Winds perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 6; and Beth Stockdell performs a Holiday Harp concert at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• En Fuego Dance & Fitness returns with Sunday Dance Nights at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 5; Dave Adair performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 6; Tyler George performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Project 1268 performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Alexander Wayne performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Amy & Andy perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 10; and Simeon Basil performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• The UA Department of Music hosts a UA Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; the Treble Chorus/Razorback Chorus performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; and the Inspirational Chorale and Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra perform "Together (Again) for The Holidays!" ($35) at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Jocko performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jeff Fox performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; and Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ's Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. Free. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

• Asleep at the Wheel ($21-$39) performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Ray Bonneville ($33) performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas hosts "A Very SoNA Christmas" at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org. (Read more about Asleep at the Wheel at nwaonline.com/1128wideawake/ and more about the SoNA performance on Page 8 of this What's Up!)

• Lost Breed and DJ Raquel ($10) perform at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Ultra Suede ($8) performs at 6 p.m. with Swade Diablos in the lounge for Happy Hour Dec. 10; and Grateful Talking Deadheads ($15) perform with guests the Lucas Parker Band, and Jessica Paige at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Steve Dimmitt performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; and Jed Harrelson performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ's Grill, 324 W. Dickson St. Free. 435-6000; jjsgrill.com.

• Dolewite performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. $10. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Richard Burnett performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; and Aces N' Eights perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at JJ's Grill, 54000 Phoenix Ave. Free. 434-4555; jjsgrill.com.

• Muscadine Bloodline ($18-$23) performs with guest Chris Colston at 8 p.m. Dec. 9; and D. Sewell presents The Indie Artists Concert ($13) at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $12-$15. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Tyler Rich performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. $20-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• An Acoustic Jam Circle will be hosted at 6 p.m. Dec. 6; and Breathe Dance Repeat and NWA Bachata Beats will host Viva Viernes, a Friday Latin Dance Social, ($10) at 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• Russ Hutchison performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jocko performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; and Matt Berger performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

• Los Veleros perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Mavis Wine Co., 718 N. Second St. 278-7430; digjazz.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 5, with a Beer & Carols Unplugged event benefiting the NWA Children's Safety Center; and Cody Nielsen performs at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Brett & Terri perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Emily Rowland performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; L+B Music performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 10; and Ocie Fisher performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ's Grill, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. Free. jjsgrill.com.

TICKETS

• The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion last week announced three more shows for its 2022 summer season. One of the best-selling groups of all time, Chicago, returns to the AMP on a co-headlining tour with fellow music legend, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, at 7 p.m. June 21. Tickets are $39.50-$130.50, or $106 for a Lawn 4-Pack, and go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 10. Four-time Grammy Award nominated, multi-platinum alt rockers Goo Goo Dolls return to the AMP at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets are $35-$150.50, or $105 for a Lawn 4-Pack, and go on sale at noon Dec. 17. Country music icon Keith Urban returns to the AMP with his "The Speed of Now World Tour" Aug. 18. Tickets are $29-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. 443-5600; amptickets.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

