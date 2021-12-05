Local Notes: Learn more with OLLI

Bella Vista Cemetery

The Bella Vista Cemetery will be participating in Wreaths Across America at 11 a.m. Dec. 18. There will be a short ceremony that will involve singing the National Anthem, a prayer and reading the names and branch of service of each veteran as the wreaths are being laid on the graves by volunteers.

Information: (972) 741-5349.

Arts Council

The Arkansas Arts Council, a division of Arkansas Heritage, has announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor's Arts Awards.

Since 1991, the annual awards program has recognized individuals and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.

The recipients will be honored at a ceremony in March 2022.

The 2022 recipients are:

Arts Community Development Award: Ed Clifford of Springdale;

Arts in Education Award: Dr. Timothy Crist of Jonesboro;

Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award: Cranford Co., Little Rock;

Individual Artist Award: Perrion Hurd of Little Rock;

Judges Recognition Award: Lyon College Scottish Heritage Program in Batesville;

Patron Award: Sharon Heflin of Little Rock;

And Lifetime Achievement Award: Linda Williams Palmer of Hot Springs.

Information: arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

SPSFNWA

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas has announced the promotion of Krystle Godwin from program director to communications and marketing director.

Godwin received her bachelor's degree from Oklahoma City University in 2008. After positions at Walmart and Downtown Bentonville Inc., she found her way to SPSFNWA and has held various positions, including program, fundraising and marketing roles the last five years.

Information: (479) 254j-8550 or spsfnwa.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Dec. 7: Shifting Gears to Retirement, $19 members, $34 nonmembers. Hear how 50 retirees navigated the joys, challenges and opportunities of retirement.

• Dec. 8: Protecting Your Lunch: Food Defense Awareness, $21 members, $36 nonmembers. This class presents current issues, challenges and concerns that potentially put our diet at risk, including intentional acts from both terrorism and food crime; History and Results of the Razorback Regional Greenway, $25 members, $40 nonmembers. Find out what went into the planning for the 37.5 mile Regional Greenway.

• Dec. 9: Sin City in the Bible Belt, $25 members, $40 nonmembers. Join this class and visit the Golden Decade of Hot Springs.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

CBCO

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and Youngblood Auto Group have announced the Planes, Trains and Automobiles promotion.

Weekly drawings will offer winners their choice of either a $1,000 gas card, or a $1,000 travel voucher for air or train travel, thanks to the sponsorship of Youngblood Auto Group. Participants at any CBCO blood drive or donor center will be automatically entered into the drawing.

In addition to the weekly drawing, all successful donors at any CBCO blood drive in December will receive a maroon long sleeve T-shirt to keep you warm on those cold winter days.

The Planes, Trains and Automobiles sweepstakes is sponsored by Youngblood Auto Group, KOLR-10 and KOZL TV. Tune in to Ozarks Live on KOLR-10 at 3:00 each Tuesday in December to hear the weekly winner's name announced.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Writer's Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present the second annual "Cooking with Jana," a festive, virtual, holiday fundraiser with Jana Jones, a chef at the Writers' Colony, part interactive cooking show, part holiday party, all fun, and brought to you live from the Dairy Hollow kitchen at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The suggested donation for the event is $25, but any amount will be accepted. All registrants for the event will be sent a Zoom link and Jones' recipe.

Information: writerscolony.org/events.