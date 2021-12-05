Education notebook

Magnolia educator earns state honor

John "Skipper" Ward, superintendent of the Magnolia School District, was recently named the 2022 Arkansas Superintendent of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

Candidates for the annual honor are judged on leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

Ward and superintendents of the year from other states are now in the running for the National Superintendent the Year award, and will be recognized and honored at the American Association of School Administrators' national conference in February.

Ward is in his eighth year as chief executive officer in the Magnolia district and his 25th year in education.

He is a former elementary science and reading teacher, a bus driver and a principal. He is currently on the Arkansas Association of Education Administrators board of directors, as well as the Economics Arkansas board.

Petition on masks focus of meeting

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District will hold its second special meeting in less than two months in response to a petition from citizens regarding the wearing of face coverings as a defense against covid-19.

The second special meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the district's headquarters, in advance of the board's regularly scheduled monthly business meeting at 6 p.m.

A divided board voted Nov. 9 to discontinue the mask-wearing requirement for students and employees in schools. That came after a group of district parents and others exercised a state law that enables citizens to petition for a school board meeting. Representatives of that group presented in person to the board their arguments against mandating that all students and employees wear masks in school buildings.

The latest group of petitioners is asking that the board revisit that earlier decision.

Facilities master plan forum topic

The Pulaski County Special School District will conduct a required public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 on its facilities master plan.

The forum, which includes time for public comments, is being done in advance of the district submitting a plan to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation.

The public hearing is intended to provide district residents information on what the plans are related to constructing or otherwise improving school campuses in the coming years. The forum and the plan come in the aftermath of voter approval last month of restructured bond debt to finance new construction costs.

The session will be held in the district's administration building at 925 E. Dixon Road in Little Rock.

Bureau unveils ag educator awards

Kristyn Sheets of Magnet Cove High School in Hot Spring County has been named Outstanding Agriculture Educator by the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Levi Jones, a faculty member at Harrisburg High School, was named the organization's Outstanding New Agriculture Educator Award winner.

Carlisle High School was named the Outstanding Agriculture Education Program.

All were recognized at the Farm Bureau's 87th annual convention last week at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

LRSD enrollment registration open

Open-enrollment registration for the 2022-23 school year is underway in the Little Rock School District through Dec. 10 for kindergarten-through-12th-grade students and through Dec. 17 for pre-kindergarten children.

Information and enrollment procedures for families of kindergarten-through-12th-graders who will be new to the district are available at: lrsd.org/Page/6052.

Families of current Little Rock district students who wish to apply to a specialty or magnet school should visit: lrsd.org/Page/6052.

Current students who do not wish to enroll in a specialty or magnet school, do not have to do anything, and they will automatically enroll in their assigned school.

Information for parents who are interested in enrolling their children in the district's pre-kindergarten program is available at: lrsd.org/earlychildhood.

The district's pre-kindergarten program provides a certified teacher in every classroom. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided to the children.

Children who are 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for the pre-kindergarten program.