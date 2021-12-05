Man arrested near

base in drug case

Jacksonville police Friday worked with Air Force special investigators to arrest a man who police say transferred drugs near Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Cody Bollech, 21, of Kingston, Ill., early Friday after an informant working with the Air Force office of special investigations reported that he gave narcotics to another person, identified in the report only as Larson, to take onto the base.

Larson was arrested by military police. Additional information was not immediately available.

Bollech was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $4,500 bail as of Saturday evening.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]





LR teen arrested

on a rape charge

A Little Rock teen, set to be charged as an adult, is facing a rape count, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police arrested Marquise Dickson, 16, on a warrant Friday night at the 12th Street police station.

Police: 130-mph

chase ends safely

Arkansas State Police arrested a man after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit at speeds of up to 130 mph in the rainy pre-dawn hours of Saturday, according to an arrest report. The report did not specify the roadway.

Alphonso Washington, 33, of Stephens refused to put his car in park when a trooper asked him to and then sped off around 2 a.m., according to the report. The car was later discovered to be stolen, the report said.

During the chase, the arresting officer said Washington made unsafe lane changes that endangered other drivers, lost traction multiple times on the wet interstate, then run off the road and crashed into some trees. The pursuit ended near Interstate-40 westbound at mile marker 154.

Washington then took off on foot, but was caught and arrested, the report said. He had a small amount of suspected marijuana on his person, which he admitted was his, the report states.