Mariah's Princess shines in initial Mistletoe Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- The winner found a perfectly easy pace to follow and took full advantage.

Jockey Martin Garcia directed Mariah's Princess, trained by Phil Bauer, just off the relaxed splits set by the front-running Lovely Ride and glided home to win the first running of the $150,000 1 1/16-mile Mistletoe Stakes for fillies 3-years-old and up in 1:44.02 before an estimated crowd of 20,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday, Day 2 of the 2021-22 season.

It was the first race beyond 7 furlongs for Mariah's Princess.

"Today, I knew she was going two turns and she handled the two turns, no problem," Garcia said. "She broke really good. [Lovely Ride], she wanted to go and I sat outside. When it was time to go, I just followed her. I was right next to the lead and I knew how fast we were going. We were just cruising and she was just galloping."

Garcia has ridden Richard Rigney's Mariah's Princess to two consecutive wins, the previous a 7-furlong allowance rebound at Churchill Downs on Nov. 4 that followed an eight-month layoff after she finished fifth of six in Oaklawn's 6-furlong Dixie Belle Stakes on Feb. 28 last season.

Bauer said her break was a byproduct of growing pains.

"It was nothing major, we were just trying to put a round peg through a square hole," he said. "She needed to mature. We just gave her time off. There were no surgeries. We just let her grow up, and she came back much more physically mature."

Mariah's Princess, by Ghostzapper, finished three lengths in front of the late run by the second-place 8-5 favorite Amendment Nineteen, ridden by Florent Geroux for 2020 Eclipse-Award-winning trainer of the year Brad Cox. Amendment Nineteen finished 11/4 lengths in front of Lovely Ride, who faded to third in the final 100 yards. Willful Woman, ridden by Ramon Vazquez from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, finished fourth, 53/4 lengths behind the winner.

Allied Racing Stable's Lovely Ride broke first from the gate under jockey Reylu Gutierrez and ambled to the lead from the 10th post. She led Mariah's Princess into the first turn by a length.

Lovely Ride, a daughter of Candy Ride and maternal granddaughter of Tiznow trained by Bret Calhoun, led Mariah's Princess by 11/2 lengths through the first quarter-mile in 24.46.

After that, she slowed further.

Lovely Ride, maintained her 11/2-length over Amendment Nineteen through the half in 49.59. Juddmonte Farm's Amendment Nineteen, by Constitution, passed Willful Woman early in the backstretch and moved into third, 21/2 lengths off the first half-mile.

In her last two starts, Amendment Nineteen finished third of seven in the Grade III 1 1/16 mile-Remington Park Oaks on Sept. 26, and Geroux rode her to a win in a 1-mile allowance start over seven others at Churchill Downs on Nov. 7, a race in which the first half-mile was run in 46.03.

The 3-1 morning-line favorite Oliviaofthedesert, ridden by David Cabrera and trained by Kenny McPeek at final odds of 11-1, was caught in traffic through the first turn and thereafter remained in sixth throughout. She finished 83/4 lengths behind the winner.

Cabrera said the pace crippled any chance for Oliviaofthedesert.

"My horse is a closer, and they just set the pace too slow," Cabrera said. "The half in 49, you know it's hard to close on that. Anyway, she made up some ground, but it was just such a slow pace. It was really slow. I was behind horses, and we just couldn't go nowhere, but that's racing."

For Mariah's Princess, it was a textbook opportunity to close, which she did. Garcia directed her past Lovely Ride with a half-mile to race, and she turned the typical gruel of the stretch run's 3/16ths of a mile into a snap.

"I knew how fast we were going, and she was just cruising really easy," Garcia said.

Gutierrez said he thought the pace was also ideal for Lovely Ride.

"I thought we had everything go our way today," he said. "I'll take that pace any day with this caliber of fillies. Mariah's Princess is a very good horse. Amendment Nineteen is a good horse. We ran our race. We were aggressive. We got position. We got everything we wanted. I'm very happy with how she ran. We're just going to regroup and get better next time."

Baurer said Garcia has always impressed him

"Martin is kind of like a horse with old back-class," Bauer said. "He's sat on a lot of really good horses. He can give you a really good gauge of what kind of animal you have. We have always thought a lot of [Mariah's Princess], and the first few times he sat on her, he said, 'This a real nice filly.' Everybody agrees."