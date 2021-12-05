• Rocker Lenny Kravitz gave a private performance Friday for a star-studded crowd that included Leonardo DiCaprio and local Latin boy band CNCO during Miami's Art Week. The lavish party is an annual affair hosted by business mogul and art collector Wayne Boich. He and his wife also hosted a private dinner before the event at their waterfront estate. Venus and Serena Williams danced and sang along as Kravitz took the stage for a 75-minute concert as a yacht pulled alongside for its passengers to hear the rocker as well. "This ain't a concert. We're just hanging out," the "Are You Gonna Go My Way," the singer said, pulling Boich onstage to dance. Kravitz, who has lived in Miami on and off for years, is a regular during Art Basel week and even displayed his photography during an exhibit in 2015, saying he was tired of always being the subject of photos and wanted to turn the camera around for a change. The black-and-white collection, titled "Flash," captured soulful scenes and people in their everyday environments. After midnight, rapper T.I. surprised a crowd that also included French Montana, "Transformers" actor Amaury Nolasco and NBA star Joakim Noah. Even the "Live Your Life" rapper seemed impressed by the event, calling it an "extravagant party ... and as the founder of trap music, my expectations are high." The night ended with Hannah Bronfman's husband DJ'ing as she and actress Karrueche danced.

• Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Florida. The school's board of trustees unanimously voted to award Thomas Earl Petty a posthumous doctoral degree in music Friday. Born and raised in Gainesville, Petty once worked as a groundskeeper at the university as he tried to make it in the music industry, but he was never enrolled. Petty died of an accidental drug overdose in October 2017. Days later during a University of Florida home football game, his song "I Won't Back Down" was played at the stadium as a memorial to Petty. The song has since become a regular feature at Gators games. Usually backed by the Heartbreakers, Petty broke through in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million records, featuring hits like "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl." Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.