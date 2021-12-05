Nonprofit given rights to Arkansas state song

The video premiere of the song "Arkansas You Run Deep in Me" was held Nov. 18 at CALS Ron Robinson Theater.

The rights to the song were recently given to the Arkansas Community Foundation by songwriter Wayland Holyfield. The foundation produced a video with the song portraying how Arkansans and Arkansas nonprofits help each other build communities.

David Bazzel served as emcee for the program and welcomed guests including Holyfield and his wife, Nancy, to the premiere.

Speakers included Heather Larkin, the foundation's executive director, who spoke about the film, and Holyfield who spoke about the inspiration behind the song and why he gave it to the foundation.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins