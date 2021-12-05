NY bagel sellers crying for cream cheese

NEW YORK -- Supply chain issues have plagued the United States for months, causing scarcities of everything from cars to running shoes.

Now, New York's bagel purveyors are starting to feel the impacts in a sudden and surprising development that has left them scrambling to find and hoard as much cream cheese as they can. All over the city, bagel makers say, a schmear shortage is threatening one of the most treasured local delicacies: a fresh bagel with cream cheese.

"This is bad. This is very bad," said Pedro Aguilar, a manager at the Pick-a-Bagel chain, which has several Manhattan locations. On Friday afternoon, Aguilar said he had only enough cream cheese to last until Monday.

New York bagel sellers go through thousands of pounds of cream cheese every few weeks.

The recipe for the beloved spread, which according to The Kraft Heinz Co. originated in New York sometime in the 1870s, is fairly simple: lactic acid, pasteurized milk and cream. Many shops start their mixes with Philadelphia Cream Cheese, a Kraft Heinz brand, which arrives on huge pallets.

The pallets are not filled with the Philadelphia cream cheese found on most grocery store shelves: The raw product that goes to bagel shops is unprocessed and unwhipped, said bagel makers, who use it as a base for their own creations.

Without that base, they said, the spreads just won't taste or feel the same, and customers will notice. But for about three weeks now, dairy suppliers said, the cream cheese orders they have placed with manufacturers have come up short.

"I've never been out of cream cheese for 30 years," said Joseph Yemma, owner of F&H Dairies in Brooklyn, a dairy product distributor for many of the city's bagel shops. "There's no end in sight."

In interviews with owners and workers at about 20 bagel shops and delis across the city, many said they were frazzled, frustrated and rushing to find cream cheese after learning about the shortage in the past few days.

The first cracks in the supply chain started showing several months ago, some shop owners said, when they started to run low on items such as deli wrappers, Gatorade and coffee-cup lids.

"It's been very weird things, and always the same story," said Christopher Pugliese, owner of Tompkins Square Bagels in the East Village. "All of us behind the scenes, when you go into the shops, we're all struggling to patch things together."

Pugliese said he had gotten a call from his dairy supplier Thursday night telling him that the 800-pound order he was expecting Friday would not be arriving.

"I was like, 'What am I going to do this weekend?'" Pugliese said. "Four people just told me they can't get me cream cheese."

After calling four other distributors, he said, he finally got his hands on a case -- except that instead of the usual giant bag of cream cheese, the box was full of individually wrapped 3-pound sticks.

Some bagel shop owners are taking their cream cheese scavenging across state lines. On Friday afternoon, Frank Mattera, an owner of Bagelsmith in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, said he planned to drive to New Jersey to pick up 2,000 pounds of cream cheese himself.

Phil Pizzano, a sales representative at Fischer Foods, one of the largest food distributors in New York state, said he had gotten hundreds of calls from panicked bagel shop owners over the past few weeks asking whether there was any cream cheese left for them to sell.

He has struggled to understand why the Philadelphia cream cheese coffers have suddenly run dry.

"You get answers across the board from every manufacturer," he said.

Problems have popped up at every point along the supply chain that brings cream cheese from factories to the morning bagel, Pizzano said, including a labor shortage in the manufacturing sector that began at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of truck drivers because of resistance to vaccine mandates and a scarcity of packaging supplies.

It remains to be seen whether the shortage will translate into higher prices or limits on orders, several shop owners said. But distributors said they did not anticipate the problem resolving itself anytime soon.