Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet takes off at Wyndham

The annual Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet was held Nov. 17 at Wyndham Riverfront. This is the 14th year for the event hosted by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The event began with a reception followed by dinner and a program. Rex Nelson, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist, emceed the program which included panel discussion with trainer Brad Cox, owner Marshall Gramm and jockey Rocco Bowen with moderator Nancy Holthus. The evening also included the presentation of the Jack Van Berg award to track chaplain Rich Heffington and an update on the racing season at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

The newly expanded racing season began Friday and runs through May 8.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins