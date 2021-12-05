Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
AND THEY’RE OFF

Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet takes off at Wyndham

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Dorsey and Lucy Jackson on 11/17/2021 at the Oaklawn Kick-off Banquet held at Wyndham Riverfront in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

The annual Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet was held Nov. 17 at Wyndham Riverfront. This is the 14th year for the event hosted by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The event began with a reception followed by dinner and a program. Rex Nelson, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist, emceed the program which included panel discussion with trainer Brad Cox, owner Marshall Gramm and jockey Rocco Bowen with moderator Nancy Holthus. The evening also included the presentation of the Jack Van Berg award to track chaplain Rich Heffington and an update on the racing season at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

The newly expanded racing season began Friday and runs through May 8.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet takes off at Wyndham

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT