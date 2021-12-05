Parents of teen held in killings in custody





PONTIAC, Mich. -- A judge imposed a combined $1 million bail Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said the couple were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building.

James and Jennifer Crumbley entered innocent pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing held via Zoom. Jennifer Crumbley sobbed and struggled to respond to the judge's questions at times, and James Crumbley shook his head when a prosecutor said their son had full access to the gun used in the killings.

Judge Julie Nicholson set bail at $500,000 for each of the parents and required that if they pay the bail and are released from jail that they receive GPS monitoring, agreeing with prosecutors that they pose a flight risk.

Defense attorneys for the Crumbleys argued Saturday that they never intended to flee and had made plans to meet their lawyers early that morning. Attorney Shannon Smith accused prosecutors of "cherry picking" facts to release publicly, including the accusation that their teenage son had unrestricted access to the handgun that prosecutors say his father purchased for him days before the shooting.

"Our clients are just as devastated as everyone else," Smith said, adding that the gun "was locked." She didn't provide more details during Saturday's hearing.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald's office filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the Crumbleys, accusing them of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message -- "blood everywhere" -- that was found at the boy's desk. They could each face up to 15 years in prison, according to a spokeswoman for McDonald's office.

Authorities had been looking for the couple since Friday afternoon. Late Friday, U.S. marshals announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading to their arrests.

Smith, the Crumbleys' attorney, said Friday that the pair left town earlier in the week "for their own safety" and would be returning to Oxford to face charges.

During Saturday's hearing, Smith said they were in touch by phone and text Friday evening, and accused prosecutors of failing to communicate with her and fellow defense attorney Mariell Lehman.





"Our clients were absolutely going to turn themselves in; it was just a matter of logistics," she said.

But McDonald said Saturday that the couple took $4,000 out of an ATM on Friday morning in Rochester Hills, not far from the courthouse where they should have appeared that afternoon.

"These are not people that we can be assured will return to court on their own," she said.

A Detroit business owner spotted a car tied to the Crumbleys in his parking lot late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement.

A woman seen near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911, McCabe said. The couple was later located and arrested by Detroit police.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said the couple "were aided in getting into the building," and that a person who helped them may also face charges.

On Friday, McDonald offered the most precise account so far of the events that led to the shooting at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, emerged from a bathroom with a gun, shooting students in the hallway, investigators said. He's charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.

Under Michigan law, the involuntary manslaughter charge filed against the parents can be pursued if authorities believe someone contributed to a situation where there was a high chance of harm or death.





Parents in the U.S. are rarely charged in school shootings involving their children, even though most minors get guns from a parent or relative's house, according to experts.

School officials became concerned about the younger Crumbley on Monday, a day before the shooting, when a teacher saw him searching for ammunition on his phone, McDonald said.

The school had a meeting Tuesday with Ethan Crumbley and his parents, who were told to get him into counseling within 48 hours, McDonald said.

The Crumbleys failed to ask their son about the gun or check his backpack and "resisted the idea of their son leaving the school at that time," McDonald said. Instead, the teen returned to class, and the shooting subsequently occurred.

In a written statement released Saturday, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne for the first time detailed the school's response to Crumbley's behavior. At the first meeting with a counselor and a staff member, Crumbley said shooting sports were a hobby for his family, Throne said.





"Given the fact that the child had no prior disciplinary infractions, the decision was made he would be returned to the classroom rather than sent home to an empty house," he said.

The prosecutor, McDonald, also previously argued that Crumbleys' parents should have told counselors that their son had access to a gun when they were called in for a meeting about his behavior.

Asked at a news conference if the father could be charged for purchasing the gun for the son, McDonald said that would be the decision of federal authorities.

McDonald was asked about the decision to keep Crumbley in school.

"Of course, he shouldn't have gone back to that classroom. ... I believe that is a universal position. I'm not going to chastise or attack, but yeah," she said.

Asked if school officials may be charged, McDonald said: "The investigation's ongoing."

