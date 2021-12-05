Photo-mapping projects explore the history of downtown Little Rock, West Ninth Street

Two new photo-mapping projects allow viewers to parachute into 19th century downtown Little Rock or walk along a residential section of West Ninth Street around 1960.

On the way, they can see long-gone buildings, from the Marion Hotel to the Duck Quack Inn.

The immersive online projects were done by Brian K. Robertson, manager of the research services division of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, which is part of the Central Arkansas Library System.

[LINK: The downtown Little Rock project can be viewed online » arkansasonline.com/125robertslr/]





"This was kind of an extra side project if you will," said Robertson. "I thought it was kind of an interesting, cool thing to do, but I've just been really overwhelmed with the reactions from people."

[LINK: The Lost West Ninth Street project can be viewed online » arkansasonline.com/125roberts9th/]





Robertson finished the downtown Little Rock project in September and the Lost West Ninth Street earlier this month. He said most of the historic buildings pictured in downtown Little Rock are gone, and all of the old houses along West Ninth Street -- from Arch Street to Cross Street -- are gone.

The downtown Little Rock project includes 130 photographs.

"Images from the Butler