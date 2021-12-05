Poetry in Motion benefit to aid students in the arts

HOT SPRINGS -- First lady Susan Hutchinson was the guest speaker Nov. 9 at Poetry in Motion at Hot Springs Country Club. The event was a fundraiser for Arkansas Learning Through The Arts.

A pianist and former educator, Hutchinson spoke about how the arts provides young people with opportunities for positive communication and expressions and that it can be therapeutic. She also challenged guests to work to assure that the arts are an integral part of children's lives.

The program included remarks by board president Martha Smither, who explained the mission of the organization is to improve student achievement using the arts as a learning tool. Executive director Craig Welle explained how the students benefited by connecting literacy and the arts through hands-on learning with professional teaching artists.

Attendees were able to see how the program worked through demonstrations from teaching artists poet Kai Coggin and dancer Amy Bramlett Turner, and a student performance combining poetry and dance by dancers Jariah Selman and Serenity Cupples and choreographer and poet Moriah Thacker.

