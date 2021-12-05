Pouncing Wildcats





The El Dorado Wildcats lived up to their Power Cat logo on their helmet.

El Dorado was dominant on both sides of the ball in earning its 10th state title in school history with a 27-17 win over Greenwood on Saturday before a crowd of 5,220 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The championship is the fifth for the Wildcats since 2009. El Dorado also won two state titles as champions of the big-school conference in 1958 and 1942, and claimed state championships in 1934, 1933, and 1924.

Greenwood (9-4) was appearing in its record 15th championship game and going for its 11th championship.

El Dorado (11-2) started the season 2-2 with losses to Cabot in nonconference play and at Jonesboro in the 6A-East opener.

"Going into the year we felt like we could compete for a state title," El Dorado Coach Steven Jones. "When it didn't go our way early, our kids seemed to focus more in practice. Getting beat by Jonesboro on the road was probably the best thing that could have happened to us."

El Dorado finished with nine consecutive victories and unbeaten in October, November and now December with its high-flying offense.

Saturday, the Wildcats leaned on an offensive line that pounded out 227 yards on the ground and a defensive effort that yielded 8 sacks for 64 yards in losses and 5 more tackles for another 12 yards in losses.

"Physical play today for sure," Jones said. "Very physical. Defensively, I just can't help but think back to guys rallying to the football. We had two or three guys around Greenwood's ball carrier every single play. Trey Outlaw, our defensive coordinator, he did a great job of putting together a plan. It was fun to watch our guys run and make plays."





The running attack featured a season-high 50 rushing attempts.

"We try to let the defense dictate that," Jones said. "We felt like Greenwood was lighter in the tackle box. It seemed like they had 10 safeties out there at times. They had so many defensive backs, and that's out of respect for the weapons we have out on the edge. With that in mind, we just tried to run the football right at them. It worked out."

El Dorado put the game away on a 35-yard touchdown run by junior running back Shadarious Plummer on fourth and 2 with 2:36 left. Rojemi Aydogdu set the final score with the extra point.

"I had to muscle up and get those 2 yards," Plummer said. "I wasn't expecting touchdown. Greenwood always has one linebacker in the box, so it gave me an opportunity for a lot of good things."

Plummer was named the game's Most Valuable Player with 26 carries for 181 yards and all 4 El Dorado scores.

On the clinching drive, El Dorado had 11 plays and clicked six minutes, 49 seconds off the clock with two fourth-down conversions behind a physical offensive line.

"They're a big part of getting us here," Jones said. "They've had a great season. They were a question mark going into the year."

Before El Dorado put the game away, the Wildcats controlled most of it with a suffocating defense that allowed a championship-record negative 44 yards and just one third-down conversion in 12 tries.

"They were prepared and executed their game plan, that's why they won today," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "This is coaching. This is my fault. We weren't prepared for their pressure. We didn't make the necessary adjustments."

Plummer scored the game's first touchdown on a 20-yard run with 8:10 left in the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Greenwood answered with a 47-yard pass from junior quarterback Hunter Houston to L.J. Robins with 4:37 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Greenwood grabbed a 10-7 lead on a 33-yard field goal by Ben Moy that was set up by the first of three interceptions by Braden Skaggs, which tied a state record.

Plummer gave El Dorado a 13-10 lead at the half with a 2-yard run with 10:40 left in the second quarter. Greenwood's Levi Russell blocked the extra point.

Plummer put El Dorado up, 20-10, with 5:53 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard run.

Greenwood answered with its best drive of the game with Slade Dean scoring from two yards out with 9:25 left. Moy kicked the Bulldogs within, 20-17.

Plummer then carried seven times on El Dorado's clinching drive.

Senior quarterback Sharmon Rester added 101 yards on 18 carries and threw for 109 yards for El Dorado. He finished the season with 4,472 and 51 touchdowns total offense.

"He's the best player in the state of Arkansas," Jones said. "I can't wait to see what's in store for him next year. He's an absolutely incredible kid."

Houston threw for 106 yards for Greenwood before leaving the game with an injury after a hit late in the first half. Sophomore Slade Dean completed 8-of-15 passes for 161 yards. Robins had nine catches for 117 yards.

The two teams combined for nine turnovers. Greenwood lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions. El Dorado threw three interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles.









