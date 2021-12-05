Project to straighten airport taxiway done

No more curvy taxiway.

The Pine Bluff Regional Airport has completed the construction of a Taxiway Straightening Project, according to airport manager, Doug Hale.

The project was funded by the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, costing $1,990,700.

"This project has taken approximately one year to complete," said Hale. "The project corrected a non-standard deviation on our existing taxiway."

Per FAA standards, the taxiway should parallel the runway from end to end. This correction of the existing deviation puts the airfield in compliance with FAA airport standards.

"The runway was laid down in 1947, and when they put the original runway and taxiway in, at the very south end they had a small deviation which, looking at some historical pictures of other airfields, that seemed to be a common practice at the time in the '40s and '50s," said Hale during a Pine Bluff Aviation Commission meeting.

Hale said when the runway was extended from 3,500 to 6,000 feet, rather than straightening the deviation out in the taxiway, the curve just became part of the extension.

Now the deviation is straightened out, and "it is now open and in use to the flying public," said Hale.

Another completed project is the construction of a new runway lighting system. This project was also funded by the FAA AIP program, costing $295,553.

"This project replaced our entire runway lighting system to include new light bases, conduit, wiring, LED light fixtures and electrical regulator," said Hale. "This is a significant upgrade to our airfield."

The existing lighting system for the runway was 30-plus years old and had major maintenance issues.

According to Hale, his staff was tasked with maintaining 250 lights on an antiquated system that had several issues over the years.

Hale said the new LED system should be an electric cost savings with plans to change the taxiway over to LED's in 2023.

On Monday during the Pine Bluff City Council committee budget hearing, Hale requested a $15,000 carryover from a grant to complete phase four of the airport project.

Hale said improvements will be made to Hangar Row Road, for which the state will pay 90%, and the remainder will be paid by the city. Hale said the $15,000 is matching money for the project and that he would like to complete it in 2022.