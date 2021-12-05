Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 8-12.

Maramack, LLC to RTC Hill Building, LLC 901 Judie Lane, North Little Rock, L3, D & B Commercial Park, $1,892,500.

Carmen McClennon; Joel Walker to Akshay Patravali; Neha Dole 104 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, L66 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,125,000.

Grant County REIT, LLC to Total Outreach For Christ Ministries, Inc., 104 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, Ls11-12 B2, Everett, $1,125,000.

BWWP Ventures, LLC to EPA Land Company, LLC 9 Remington Cove, Little Rock, L4, Epa-Talley Road, $1,100,000.

Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Inc. to Medical Investments, LLC 200 River Market Ave., Unit 100, Little Rock, Unit 100, Arkansas Capital Commerce Center HPR, $900,000.

Ed Love; Mindy Love to Michael Bogatch, 21 La Scala Court, Little Rock, L10 & Tract D, Hickory Grove Phase II, $890,00o.

Richard Lev Bradford; Mary Jennifer Bradford to Chadwick Rodgers; Eric McDaniel, L59, Robinwood, $818,000.

Lynn Thomas; T. Paul Smith to Jonathan N. Chang; Caroline L. Chang, 14 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock, L2R, Pine Manor Replat, $690,000.

Danny R. Cook; Sandra M. Cooke; The Dan And Sandra Cook Living Trust to Jorge A. Guerrero, 1700 Louisiana St., Little Rock, Ls13-14 B189, Original City Of Little Rock, $525,000.

Robert Daniel Martin; Amanda L. Martin to Nancy Nixon McDonough; Emily Ruth McDonough, 2012 Trust L27, Cliffewood, $499,500.

Richard E. Penn; Rhonda G. Penn to Alvin T. Moody, Jr.; Kaylyn D. Moody 4510 Pennpointe Place, Jacksonville, Ls6-7, Pennpointe Phase I, $480,000.

Budco, Inc. to Brian D. Dollar; Cherith A. Dollar, 9632 Hickory Heights Drive Sherwood, L5, Miller Heights, $464,900.

Benni Ogden Fambrough; Benni Sue Ogden Revocable Trust to William R. Sisk; Julie A. Sisk, 21 Marcella Drive Little Rock, L106 B51, Chenal Valley, $455,000.

Stribling Equipment, LLC to Persons Holdings, LLC Pt NE NW 32-1S-12W, $452,775.

Valleywood Homes, LLC to Adam Stricklin; Kelly Stricklin, 9901 Laurel Oak Drive, Sherwood, L36, Miller Heights Phase III, $435,448.

Forward Properties, LLC to Nathan Cooper Looney; Courtney Anne McGahhey, 4115 Lee Ave., Little Rock, L4 B1, Pinehurst, $407,500.

Tammi Moore to Sean Jeong; Eunsoo Susie Jeong, L55R B4, Creekside Phase 3, $390,000.

Bill Fitts Finance, Inc. to Michael L. Tomlinson; Rhonda S. Tomlinson, 2 Sienna Lake Cove, Little Rock, L1 B1, Sienna Lake, $379,900.

Nicholas A. Bradford; Stuart L. Spencer to David G. Downs; Hannah L. Downs, 14 Woodberry Road, Little Rock, L96, Longlea, $375,000.

Diane Torres-Porter; Diane Torres Trust to Alexander C. Dozier, 1705 N. Polk St, Little Rock, L7 B19, Mountain Park, $370,000.

Thomas Richard Allen; Katrina C. Allen; The Thomas R. And Katrina C. Allen Living Trust to Elizabeth Mullins; Steven Wayne Mullins, 2724 Rock Ridge Drive, Sherwood, L55 B5, Stonehill Phase V, $365,000.

Russell Kent Hoerman; Mary Jo Hoerman to Barry Chase Crawford; Brooke Elizabeth Crawford, 109 Chelle Lane, Little Rock, L27 B61, Chenal Valley, $364,000.

Michael T. Otis; Kara K. Otis; Kara Wyatt to Danny E. Arendt; Connie M. Arendt, 9616 Westlake Circle, Sherwood, L55, Miller's Crossing Phase I, $359,900.

Terrell B. Anthony; Connie Lea Anthony to Paul R. Nelson; Codye Elson, 111 Osage Drive Maumelle, L59, Osage Falls, $358,400.

Tina Maddox; Tina Crook to Matthew Summitt; Lana Summitt, 7 Bayonne Drive Little Rock, L9 B27, Chenal Valley, $335,000.

Aristo C. Brizzolara, III; The Aristo C. Brizzolara III Living Trust to Rebekah Knudson; Nicholas Depalo, 605 Cambridge Place Drive Little Rock, L5, Cambridge Place, $331,875.

Euro-Homes, Inc. to Michael Trent Carradine, Sr.; Margaret L. Thompson Carradine, 601 Feldspar Drive Sherwood, L13 B17, Stonehill Phase VII, $317,500.

Gloria Sutton; James Sutton to Belinda G. Herron L6, Millers Gardens Patio Homes, $308,000.

Tommy Anderson to Sangre Investments, LLC, 2 Meredith Court, Little Rock, L1, Meredith Manor, $305,000.

Mohammad Ilyas; Alia Ilyas to Michael Doan, 19 Burnttree Court, Little Rock, L43, Burnttree Phase II, $301,000.

James Road Project, LLC to James C. McPeak; Allison S. McPeak, 5306 James Road, North Little Rock, L84, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $299,000.

Anthony Ndiolo to De'Marcus Wilson, 1 Shady Cove, Maumelle, L101, Pleasantwood, $290,000.

Campbell Hogan Properties, LLC to Gregory B. Moore; Chelsey Moore, 137 Ridge Road, Little Rock, L419, Kingwood Place, $285,000.

Jimmy G. Cone, Jr. to Wayne M. Cunningham; Michelle R. Cunningham, 20904 Ark. 300, Roland, Pt NW NW 10-3N-14W, $275,000.

Mary Due Daniel; Marsha Renee Kasianaczuk; James W. Daniel (dec'd) to Sammy G. Anderson; Sammy G. And Bonnie R. Anderson Living Trust, L3, Austin Gardens, $275,000.

Ben Meadors; Grace Meadors to Delfina Oregon Mancilla; Nuvia Puga, 137 Auriel Circle, Maumelle, L1000, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $269,900.

Nicholas Romano; Noor Faradiana Bin Mohd Salim to Darius Tyous; Marvessa Tyous, 150 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, L37, Pebble Beach Park, $266,000.

Candace Priddy; Joseph Husman to Beverly Pryor, 7001 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, L177, Kingwood Place, $265,000.

Garret Matthew Sorensen; Katherine Rhea Sorensen to Tesha M. Johnson, 4800 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L41 B62, Lakewood, $264,000.

Xiang Xu Lin; Jin Ying Lin to Driven Brands, Inc. L4A, AGC Replat, $260,000.

Bilal Sadiq; Samer Usmani to Arin Jones, 4 Baffolo Cove, Little Rock, L107, Waters Edge Phase I, $260,000.

Joseph Swartzentruber; Elizabeth Swartzentruber to Brian Christopher Gohlke; Mariah Angelina Gohlke, 5320 Aviator Drive Jacksonville, L102, Base Meadows Phase V-A, $260,000.

Charlotte Foster to Crystal Anderson-Akins; JoAnn Pettus, 7 Congressional Drive Little Rock, L99, Kenwood Estates Phase 2, $251,100.

Forward Properties, LLC to Evans/Dumont Properties, LLC L11 B12 & L5 B30, Cherry And Cox, $250,000.

Barbara Gennice Perry; Louis Perry to James R. Melvin, Jr.; Canesha S. Melvin, 14616 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock, L1021, Fairway Woods Phase V, $242,500.

Darian Schulz to Ahmad Hammad Zaki Alsharif, 4120 Sam Peck Road, Little Rock, L404, Pleasant View Phase VI-C, $240,000.

Robert D. Chambers; Theresa Chambers to Derrick L. Newby; Rose Marie Newby, 3 Apple Blossom Cove, Maumelle, L84, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $240,000.

Duc Dac Vuong; Hanh Thien to Sedric D. Porchia, 8 Forest Maple Court, Little Rock, L364, Pleasant View Phase VI-A, $230,000.

Phillip A. Misseldine; Carin E. Misseldine to Jason Fox; Arlyn Salas, 7 Club Road, Jacksonville, L90, Foxwood Phase V, $230,000.

Ghislain Gerard; Sara Gerard to John J. Park, 114 Miramar Drive Maumelle, L125, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $227,000.

Lelan Stice; Lisa Stice to Parker Davidson; Autumn Stice, 321 Johnson St., Little Rock, L12 B2, Hicks- Boone, $225,000.

Michael Don Guess to Kelly Jo Whitlock, 3 Forest Circle, Little Rock, L9R B5, Woodland Hills Phase II, $225,000.

Michael Thornton to Aretha Leavy; Robert Leavy, Jr., 4 Penny Lane, Alexander, L8, Little Forthfork, $225,000.

Donald E. Campbell; Teresa Joan Campbell to Linda Glenn, L182, Austin Lakes, $225,000.

Richard E. Elliott; Sheila H. Elliott to Kendyl Roberts; Dayton Roberts, 29 Ridgewell Road, Sherwood, L14 B2, Oakbrooke, $220,000.

Jeffrey Scott Johnson; The James A. Johnson Living Trust to Kaitlin Ubeda; Joel Ubeda, 7 Coral Court, Little Rock, L70-R, Pleasant View Phase II Replat, $220,000.

Dennis Melton; Sherry Melton to Robert Brian Wilson; Karen Michele Wilson, 100 Calva Road, Sherwood, L1 B12, East Meadows, $215,000.

Ryan M. Perkins; Callie E. Perkins to David C. Watkins; Andrea Watkins L213, Pleasant View, $208,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Hung Nguyen; Thu Ha Hoang, 109 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, L48, Wisteria, $207,750.

Brenda S. Fowler; Dorothy Mae Fowler Revocable Trust to Dustin Slaughter, 11853 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L30 B5, Walton Heights, $207,500.

Carrie K. Carr; Justin Hill to Dzmitry Yuran, 9 Forest Circle, Little Rock, L7 B5, Woodland Hills Phase II, $205,900.

John Jeffrey Marchand; Lana Susan Marchand; John Jeffrey Marchand And Lana Susan Marchand Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to NuShores Biosciences, LLC, 4223 Sugar Maple Lane, Little Rock, L505-R, Pleasant View Phase VIII-C, $205,000.

Opal Investments, LLC to David Mery; Hannah Mery, 11511 Birchwood Drive Little Rock, L70, Birchwood Plat No.2, $201,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sheretha Lynell Henderson, 14 Avant Garde Drive Little Rock, L30, Wisteria, $197,950.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12209 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, L526, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $197,900.

Christopher Edward Brucks; Brucks Living Trust to Chandra Williams-Davis, 3 Rosewall Court, Little Rock, L742, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-1, $196,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12308 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L513, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $193,200.

Evan J. Howell to Edward W. Christie, Jr., 106 Jadestone Trail, Sherwood, L95, Sandalwood Phase II, $192,000.

Everett Gardner; Estate Of Shirley Gardner to William Anthony Hall, 56 Laver Circle, Little Rock, L593, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $190,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12313 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L508, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $189,625.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Mahek Shah, 10212 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L37, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $188,925.

Stewart Whaley; Heather Whaley to Jeffrey H. Yeh; Khe N. Yeh, 12821 Westglen Drive Little Rock, L49, Westhampton, $185,000.

Michael Williams to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 300 Shadow Ridge, Drive Little Rock, L1, Shadow Ridge, $185,000.

David J. Sosnoski; Susan H. Sosnoski to Tommy A. Melikian; Kimberley Melikian, 2521 Creekside Drive, Little Rock, L6, Sandpiper Creek, $185,000.

Margie L. Goods to Ira L. Betton, 6514 Sherry Drive, Little Rock, L150, University Park North Plat No.1, $182,500.

Rosie Ratley to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 808 Ridgecrest Drive, Little Rock, L5, Ridgecrest Manor, $181,000.

Costello Properties, LLC to Sharon Robinson; Deborah Williams Tracts 5-6, Blue Hill, $180,000.

Julie Lynn Denker; Julie Lynn Denker Living Revocable Trust to John Caleb Stark; Marie Janelle Stark, L8, Sturbridge Phase I, $180,000.

Tuscany Grove, LLC; Tuscany Grove Realty, LLC to Brian Haskins; Kenzie Haskins, 20 Mystery Cove, Little Rock, L10, Mystery Woods, $180,000.

Vela M. Hutson; James W. Hutson (dec'd) to LaChelle G. Clark, L15 B73, Park Hill NLR, $180,000.

William H. Kennedy, III to Martha Anne Ulmer, Pt NE NE 34-2N-15W; Pt SE SE 27-2N-15W, $180,000.

Belle Point Properties, Inc. to Ethan G. Ward; Rebecca L. Ward, 11301 Eric Lane, Little Rock, L9, Cunningham's- West Highland, $179,900.

Pendleton Properties, LLC to Markesha Layton, 7722 W. 25th St., Little Rock, L221, Meadowlark, $179,000.

James R. Settle, Sr. to Sowell Investment Properties, Inc., 4412 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock, L9, Witkowski, $175,000.

Robert C. Bornhauser; Sarah Jane Bornhauser to Kourtney D. Williams, 701 Nottingham Cove, Jacksonville, L467, Stonewall Phase IV-C, $175,000.

Doria J. O'Connell to Shamrock Management, Inc., 56 Zircon Drive Maumelle, L130, Park Ridge, $172,500.

Janis Kimberly Anderson; J. Kimberly Reeves to Andrew Mendoza, 10600 Stoneridge Court, Sherwood, L16 B1, Windridge, $170,000.

Valencia Enterprises, Inc. to Benjamin Ammon Richards, VI; Christian Scott, 7423 Gibson Road, Jacksonville, L16, Gibson Estates Section B, $170,000.

James T. Newboles; Wendelyne G. Newboles to Travis Lee Bartlett, 15925 Lorance Heights Drive, Little Rock, Tract 19, Lorance Heights, $169,000.

Joshua Whittle to Connie Kendrick, 1504 Sheridan Drive Jacksonville, L10, Crooked Creek Phase I, $168,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brandon R. Bland, 12304 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L514, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $168,790.

Courtney M. Lewis to GWD Properties, LLC, 8223 Crystal Valley Cove, Little Rock, L19, HB Henderson, $168,000.

Derek Cromwell; Elva Cromwell to Kara Beth Williams; Trevor Williams, 11204 Appomattox Drive Mabelvale, L93, Shiloh II, $165,000.

Pam Herget-Boerner to Perry Keller, 2801 Foxcroft Road, No. 3, Little Rock, L3, Renaissance, $165,000.

Linda Hoffmann to Daniel Graham; Christy Graham, 308 Cherokee Circle, Little Rock, L42, Markham Manor, $164,000.

Hunter Johnston; Halie Johnston to Ivy Collins; Iris Collins, Jr., 303 White Wing Way, Jacksonville, L238, Northlake Phase IV-B, $163,000.

Peter James, IV to Chelsea L.Mills; Stephanie G. Smith, 5415 Thrush Drive Little Rock, L10 B5, Westwood Heights, $161,000.

Robert Goodwin; Delane Goodwin to Alec C. Reiners, 303 S Claremont Ave, Sherwood, L17 B310, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

Karl Michael Hanson to Michael Young, 10 Sleepy Hollow Court, Little Rock, L5, Windy Oaks, $160,000.

Sarah Tilley; Sarah Tilley Separate Property Trust to Yervand Gevorgyan; Anna Gevorgyan, L52, Pleasant View Phase II, $160,000.

Beverly A. Alberson; Alberson Living Trust to Thomas Graham Baggett, 58 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle, L200, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $157,000.

Daniel L. Chavez to Vuong Do; Jennifer Do, 3205 Ludwig St., Little Rock, L8 B172, John Barrow, $156,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Demand Rentals, LLC, 2621 Daisy Cove, Little Rock, L615, Twin Lakes Section H, $155,000.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to EHB Investments, LLC, 36 Wedgewood Creek Drive, Little Rock, L59, Wedgewood Creek Phase II, $152,656.

Jay Boody; Angela Boody to Seth T. Bland, 5201 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock, L16 B10, Lakewood, 150,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Jack Ferguson, LLC L12, Lakeview West, $150,000.

Kade Allen Lumpkin; Whitney L. Lumpkin to Evans/Dumont Properties, LLC, L38, Beverly Hills, $150,000.

Tavares Purifoy; Tiffany Purifoy to Jaylene DeJesus Peterson, 6900 Burton Drive, Little Rock, L58, Maryton Park, $150,000.