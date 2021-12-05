Relationship with Carter motivates 4-star CB to visit Hogs

LSU cornerback commitment Laterrance Welch’s relationship with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter motivated him to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

“He's a great guy and I just wanted to come see how everything was,” Welch said.

Welch, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana, arrived in Fayetteville on Saturday to visit the Razorbacks and left shortly after noon on Sunday.

He committed to the Tigers in January over schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Colorado.

The highlight of his “great visit” was seeing the love the Razorbacks fans have for Coach Sam Pittman and the football program.

"The basketball game and seeing how much the fans care, like when Coach Pittman walked in and all the fans were screaming and everything,” Welch said. “Basically that's the only team in Arkansas, so fans love it here.”

ESPN rates Welch a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 cornerback and No. 101 overall prospect in the nation for 2022 class.

Welch plans to announce his final decision on Dec. 15, the first day of the early signing period. If he does flip to the Razorbacks, it will be because of Carter.

"Coach Sam, really,” Welch said. “He’s young, I'm young, so he really understands guys.”

He explained why the connection with Carter is so good.

"The way he coaches, the way he explains how he coaches, and really the relationship,” Welch said.

He has known Carter since his sophomore season when he received his offer from the Razorbacks. Welch appreciates Carter staying after him despite his pledge to the Tigers.

"It just shows me how bad he wants me,” said Welch, who was hosted by defensive back Malik Chavis. “It shows how bad the program wants me."