Rising food costs escalate community needs in Northwest Arkansas

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asks readers for donations to support the work of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through the Community Christmas Card program.

The food bank will receive 100% of the tax-deductible donations.

Donors who give $3 or more by 5 p.m. Dec. 20 will have their names printed, unless requested otherwise, in the printed newspaper and replica edition on Christmas Day.

Donations may be made online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/NWADG21 or can be mailed to: Community Christmas Card, c/o Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, ATTN: Sandy Robinson, P.O. Box 1607, Fayetteville, AR 72702. Checks should be made out to: NWA Food Bank-Community Christmas Card.

Rising food costs are making the pricey holiday season even harder on food insecure families, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank administrators say.

Monetary donations, including those made this season through the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's annual Community Christmas Card campaign, will help the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank continue to buy food for those who need it most.

The campaign had collected $2,803.70 as of Friday.

Donations are particularly valuable this year as food insecure families face rising costs and tough decisions on how to meet their families' needs amid holiday expenses.

"It doesn't matter what situation you're in, if you're food insecure or you're not, everything is rising -- gas, electricity, food," said Julie Damer, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank marketing and communications director.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Families that are food insecure aren't sure they will always have a meal on the table.

The overall cost of food for U.S. consumers increased 5.3% from October 2020 to October 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service. The cost of fruits and vegetables increased 3% while overall meat costs increased 11.9% during the same period.

A truckload of food that once cost $2,000 to distribute to Northwest Arkansas partners before the pandemic now may cost around $3,000, Damer said. The food bank provides food to about 135 partner agencies that distribute food in the region.

Cheri Wilson was one of 568 people who turned out to receive food from a Northwest Arkansas Food Bank mobile pantry Nov. 22 in Green Forest.

The mobile pantry experienced a 15% increase in participation from October, said Sabrina Thiede, the food bank's director of programming. Each family received a box of shelf-safe foods, 5 pounds of apples, 10 pounds of potatoes and 12 pounds of frozen protein.

The food is particularly valuable at this time of rising food costs, Wilson said.

"It's been hard to get what we need, period," she said. "We haven't been eating as much meat as normal."

Margaret Rodriguez, who also received food at the mobile pantry Nov. 22, said she's having to decide whether she can buy fruits or vegetables for her family.

"It's tough," she said. "We just can't afford it."

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank partners are also facing cost challenges this year, said Marla Sappington, operations manager of The Manna Center in Siloam Springs.

The Manna Center is a nonprofit that opened in 1993 to create a central, cooperative support agency to partner with churches, businesses, civic organizations and individuals of the Siloam Springs area to provide services and resources to those in need, Sappington said.

The center distributed more than 1 million pounds of food in 2020, compared to 250,000 pounds per year before the pandemic, Sappington said.

Meeting client needs has become more challenging as food costs rise and staple items have become less accessible due to supply-chain challenges, she said.

"One week the food bank may have all the canned vegetables I need; the next week, they don't have any," she said.

Pandemic challenges have led the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to seek nontraditional means for meeting client needs amid rising food costs, Damer said.

"We're looking and thinking outside the box trying to get food in to make sure that we have food in the warehouse that can go out to our partner agencies," she said.

The food bank is looking for food from vendors it may not have previously considered. It also has established a teaching garden with fresh produce such as peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, zucchini and okra for area families to grow to take home and for the food bank to distribute to partner agencies, Damer said.

The garden concept began with a long-standing community garden at the food bank's Fayetteville location that was introduced as a teaching garden in Springdale in 2020, she said. The garden concept has helped meet partner and community needs and will continue to be developed.

Rusty Turner, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editor, said the paper is invested in the community and hopes readers will donate to the Community Christmas Card campaign to support the region's food insecure families.

"As employees of the newspaper, we have a stake in making this a better place to live," Turner said. "This is one way as a business and as citizens of our local communities that we can help our friends and neighbors who need it."

Lindsey Russell (from left), mobile services coordinator for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Devin Griffith, driver, and volunteer Marty Adcock work together Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, to load boxes of food into the trunk of a car while distributing food at St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs.


