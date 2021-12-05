



Sources: Pittman

goes with Sexton

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has changed agents and will now be represented by Memphis-based super agent Jimmy Sexton, multiple sources within the industry have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Pittman joined a large roster of Power 5 coaches who have Sexton as their representative, including Alabama' Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Penn State's James Franklin, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, former Florida Coach Dan Mullen and many others.

Pittman had been represented by Little Rock-based Judy Henry of Wright Lindsey Jennings. Henry, a University of Arkansas graduate was instrumental in Pittman landing the Arkansas job because of her persistence in reaching out to Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, in the winter of 2019.

Pittman, who led Arkansas to an 8-4 regular season record and a 4-4 mark in SEC play, has increased his base salary from $3 million to $3.75 million based on reaching the eight-win plateau. However, that salary still ranks 12th among the 13 SEC coaches at public institutions, ahead of only South Carolina's Shane Beamer.

Pittman and his staff could be in line for substantial raises this winter.

-- Tom Murphy



