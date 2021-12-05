Backstage passes were all the rage at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's StageDoor Social on Nov. 18.

Patron subscribers to StageDoor Social were granted access to some of the Rep's dressing rooms where they got to choose from various costumes and accessories for photo booth snaps.

They enjoyed refreshments on the stage, decked out for the Rep's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

The event ended with light snowfall -- of the non-frozen, theatrical kind, of course.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh