VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas advances in NIVC

The University of Arkansas swept Stephen F. Austin 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Texas, to advance to the third round of the NIVC Tournament.

Jill Gillen finished with her eighth double-double of the season. She had a team-high 15 kill and 11 digs. Taylor Head added 8 kills in 15 chances with no errors for a .533 hitting percentage and also had 2 service aces. Ellease Crumpton and Maggie Cartwright added eight kills each. Cartwright also chipped in with nine digs. Courtney Jackson had a team-high 12 digs and Gracie Ryan had 34 of the Razorbacks' 39 assists.

Arkansas will face UNLV in the tournament's third round on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Central in El Paso, Texas.

BASKETBALL

Boyce's buzzer beater bests SAU

Ryan Boyce's three-pointer at the buzzer gave the Henderson State men (6-2, 2-0 Great American Conference) a 65-62 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Saturday at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Southern Arkansas led 54-45 with 12 minutes remaining, but scored just eight points the rest of the way. Henderson State took a 60-59 lead with three minutes left on a basket from Tomislav Miholjcic and a driving layup from Franck Kamgain. After the Muleriders hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 60-60, Xavier Davenport gave Henderson State the lead again with a driving floater. Devante Brooks hit a tip-in with 6.3 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62 and setting the stage for Boyce's game-winner from the left wing.

Malik Riddle led the Reddies with 13 points, while Davenport finished with 12 and Kamgain had 11. Devante Brooks scored a game-high 17 points in the loss for the Muleriders and Jalen Brooks chipped in with 11.

In other Great American Conference men's action Saturday, Stetson Smithson and Romen Martin scored 23 points each to lead Harding University (3-4, 1-1) to a 92-85 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (1-6, 0-2) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Ma'Darius Hobson led the Tigers with 23 points. ... Two free throws each from Kyle Moore and Ray Price in the final two minutes gave the University of Arkansas at Monticello (5-3, 1-1) a 58-55 victory over Arkansas Tech University (3-4, 1-1) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Moore finished with 19 points and Price added 13. Kevin Howard led the Wonder Boys with 17 points.

ATU women hold on for victory

The Arkansas Tech University women led by 15 points midway through the fourth quarter Saturday, but saw the margin dwindle to just six in a 72-66 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

Kaley Shipman hit a layup with 4:52 left to give the Golden Suns a 68-53 lead. The Cotton Blossoms then went on a 13-4 run to end the game. Five of those points came from Taylor East and Alexys Grice added four during the game-ending run.

Shipman finished with a game-high 23 points for Arkansas Tech, whle Sydnee Wynn had 14, Ashlei Lopez added 13 and Tori Lasker finished with 10. Grice led the way for UAM with 17 points and Hayley Flores chipped in with 13 while Jasmyn Taylor finished with 12.

In other Great American Conference women's action Saturday, Aspen Thornton and Makayla Miller scored 22 points each to lead Ouachita Baptist University (2-3, 1-1) to an 82-60 victory over Harding University (5-2, 1-1) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Sage Hawley led Harding with 12 points. ... Southern Arkansas University (5-2, 1-1) outscored Henderson State University 28-19 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 112-99 victory at the W.T. Watson Athletic Cneter in Magnolia. Kisi Young scored 28 points and Ariana Guinn added 23 for the Muleriders. Lani Snowden scored a game-high 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the floor in the loss for the Reddies (5-2, 1-1), while Karington Whaley finished with 19.

Hendrix men lose in OT

Jeff Bikus scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds Saturday to lead the Hendrix College men to a 75-71 overtime loss to Hope (Mich.) in the consolation game of the Lopata Classic in St. Louis.

Hendrix shot 36.1% (22 of 61) from the floor and forced 14 turnovers that led to 16 points. The Warriors also held advantages in points in the lane (28-26) and fast-break points (14-4).

Seth Stanley led the Warriors (6-3) with 26 points, his fourth game of the season with 25 or more points. Noah Hendrick finished with 15 points, while Sam Ver Steef had 11 and Jaxon Halbert added 10.

Lyon men pull away

Trailing 42-36 at halftime Saturday, the Lyon College men (3-7, 1-1 American Midwest Conference) outscored the Williams Baptist College men 47-30 in the second half to pull away for an 83-72 victory in Batesville.

Lyon shot 50.8% (32 of 63) from the floor, including 54.6% (18 of 33) in the second half. They outrebounded Williams Baptist 35-29, scored 26 points in the lane and scored 12 second-chance points.

John Paul Morgan and Ben Keaton scored 28 points each to lead the Scots, with Morgan adding a game-high 12 rebounds. Cortez King scored 18 points and Rajhon McIntosh added 14 for the Eagles (6-4, 0-2).

