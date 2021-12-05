Teammates look to go down same college path

Naeten Mitchell highlights

Temple, Texas, teammates and 2023 University of Arkansas targets Naeten Mitchell and Mikal Harrison-Pilot have grown up as friends and have the desire to attend college together and UA might be the school.

Both are sons of coaches and moves aren't unusual. Mitchell's father left Killeen Shoemaker for Temple, and that's when the younger Mitchell met Harrison-Pilot at Temple Travis Middle School.

"I was nervous a little bit," said Mitchell, whose father Jeremy is now in private business, "It was my first day at school, and I was the new kid on the block I came in and sat down for lunch, and I found my self sitting with the athletic kids. He was sitting next to me and we just clicked right then, we found out both of our dads coach together and we rode the same bus, so from that day on we really have been inseparable."

The love of football and being competitors drew Mitchell, a defensive back and Harrison-Pilot, a receiver, together.

"Everyday when we're doing one-on-ones we always holler, always talking trash to each other but it's friendly love, friendly competition," Harrison-Pilot said.

Harrison-Pilot, whose father Chris is Temple's co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, said Mitchell's work ethic and competitive nature help foster their relationship.

"Just having that same love for the same sport and working hard," Harrison-Pilot said. "I like being around people like me or be like me or just have the same goals as me."

Mitchell agrees on the same goals.

"We just click. We both have the same end goal in life so, we are trying to live up to that and support each other through the way there," Mitchell said.

Mitchell, 5-11, 172 pounds, visited Fayetteville on June 20 and July 31 since receiving his scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on May 10.

A visit and photo shoot at the University of Houston on June 9 is one of Mitchell's most memorable times with Harrison-Pilot.

"It was me, Mikal, and our other brother [linebacker] Taurean York," Mitchell said. "I feel like that was the most fondest moments because we have all dreamed of being collegiate athletes and in that moment we realized everything we dreamed of was coming true."

Mitchell hopes to have Harrison-Pilot as his teammate beyond high school.

"We definitely are always talking about playing together," Mitchell said.

Harrison-Pilot, 6-0, 185, has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Notre Dame, Texas, TCU, Southern Cal, Miami and numerous others.

Playing with Mitchell in college is something Harrison-Pilot also thinks about at times.

"I would love to do that no doubt," Harrison-Pilot said. "I would love to play with him. I always think about that. I remember being in middle school thinking about playing at the same college We've been talking about it for awhile now.

"Maybe one day it will happen, if not we'll still have the same connection we always had."

Harrison-Pilot attended the Hogs' 40-21 victory over Texas in Fayetteville and plans to make a return trip.

"When I saw them play Texas, the atmosphere there, it was amazing," he said.

Mitchell said he and Harrison-Pilot have great support systems while also recognizing the importance being a big brother.

"We both got little brothers so we know we have to be the role models for them and lead them the right way," Mitchell said.

