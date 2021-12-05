Theft-ring-case pleas entered

LOS ANGELES -- Members of a Bay Area theft ring believed to have stolen merchandise worth millions of dollars from retailers have pleaded guilty in the case, and its leader is expected to be sentenced to several years in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.

The admissions by Danny Louis Drago, head of the ring, and four others came two years after authorities opened an investigation into the operation, in which the group resold products stolen from Target, CVS and other stores, officials said.

"Today's announcement should be a warning shot to anyone who is thinking about participating in organized retail theft and committing brazen crimes with no regard for the safety of workers, our businesses and our community," Bonta said.

Bonta's warning came amid growing concern over a recent surge in thefts and robberies involving large groups of people who mobbed luxury stores in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

A team of investigators from the state Department of Justice, San Mateo County sheriff's office and California Highway Patrol broke open the Drago case during raids in 2020 on warehouses in which about $8 million of stolen merchandise was discovered. Later, $1.8 million in cash was recovered from bank accounts associated with the crime group.

San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said the investigation found an international network of criminals that was "moving millions of dollars in stolen merchandise." He said the scheme also involved car thefts, home burglaries and robberies.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Drago is expected to be sentenced to six years in state prison early next year, Bonta said, although the judge has the final say in the punishment. Drago and the others pleaded guilty to an array of theft-related felonies, including conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, receiving stolen property and money laundering.

The recent string of high-profile thefts and robberies has led to other charges. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged nine people with felonies in a series of shoplifting incidents, including a smash-and-grab operation at luxury stores in the city's Union Square neighborhood.

In Los Angeles, 14 people have been arrested in a series of similar thefts in the past few weeks.

Nationwide, retail organizations have warned of a rise in the amount of merchandise being stolen as many states have changed shoplifting laws to raise the amount a thief needs to steal to be charged.

Along with Drago, Edgar Geovany Robles Morales, Isis Vasquez Villanueva, Jose Villatoro and Michelle Renee Fowler were arrested in September last year and later pleaded guilty.

Fowler was sentenced to three years in state prison, but the judge agreed to spare her from that time behind bars if she completes two years of supervised probation and spends 364 days in San Mateo County jail.

Morales and Villanueva were sentenced to probation. Villatoro was sentenced to probation and 30 days in jail.