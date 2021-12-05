'Tis The Season: Go skating, see a movie, get in the mood for Christmas

Ongoing

Holiday Express -- Ride the A&M Railroad from Van Buren to Rudy, through Dec. 8, Van Buren Depot. $20-$30. 725-4017.

The Perfect Gift: Library Books for Christmas -- Honor someone special while sharing your love of reading by donating to the Fort Smith Public Library's The Perfect Gift: Library Books for Christmas program. Through Dec. 31, visit any Fort Smith Public Library location to choose a book to add to the library's collection in honor or memory of someone special. Children's books are a $10 donation; adult books are a $25 donation. Proceeds from the Perfect Gift fundraiser will go to the library's materials fund to be used for the purchase of new library materials. For more information, call the library at 783-0229 or visit the library's website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

Ice Skating Rink -- 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday, through Dec. 31, Merchants Parking Lot on Webster Street in Van Buren. $5. vanburen.org.

Fort Smith Ice Rink -- 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 2, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $8-$12. fortsmith.org/ice-skating/

Creekmore Park Holiday Express -- Enjoy a free train ride around Creekmore Park to look at the Christmas light displays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 18, 3301 S. M St. in Fort Smith. Free. parks.fortsmithar.gov/creekmore-park/

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Ice skating, Monday-Thursday, 5-8:45 p.m.; Friday, 5-9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9:45 p.m.; Sunday, 2-4:45 p.m., through Feb. 13, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $7. bentonvillear.com/887/The-Rink-at-Lawrence-Plaza

Dec. 5

Studio Open House -- With glasswork by Denise and Rich Lanuti, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free admission; artwork for sale. Email dlanuti@gmail.com.

The Holiday Art Sale -- Sixteen local artists and artisans offering fine art, ceramics, jewelry, art glass, textiles, photography and more, 12-4 p.m., 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/TheHolidayArtSale/

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" -- Roald Dahl's amazing tale includes songs from the original film, alongside a toe-tapping new score from the songwriters of "Hairspray," 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$70. 443-5600.

Washington County Historical Society Holiday Event -- Sing along with a choir of Living Historians and Heritage School students dressed in mid-19th century costume, 3-5 p.m., on the front steps of the Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Dec. 6

UAFS Season's Greetings Concert -- 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. COST 788-7000.

Dec. 9

"The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon" -- It's a mash-up of singles falling in love, celebrities finding down-to-earth connections, charming inns, tree farms, holiday sweaters, and hot chocolate in this parody of holiday rom-coms, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7. 783-2966

Candlelight Services at John Brown University --The beloved annual Candlelight Service ushers in the Christmas season for the JBU student community, the city of Siloam Springs and visitors from across Northwest Arkansas each year, 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Seating will be limited, and tickets are required. Tickets cost $1 and are available online at jbu.edu/candlelight, or in person at JBU's reception desk, located inside the Simmons Great Hall at the Siloam Springs campus. 524-9500.

Dec. 10

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 17-18; 3 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- When the worst kids in the world invade a church Christmas pageant, everyone learns a surprising lesson in the meaning of Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12, again Dec. 16-19, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $20. 631-8988.

Dec. 11

The Little Craft Show -- Support local makers, artisans, artists, and business owners while shopping for the holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com

Big Holigay Market -- Intended to support LGBTQIA2S+ businesses and create a fun/accepting holiday market for everyone with merchants, music and food trucks, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ozark Beer Co., 109 N. Arkansas St. in Rogers. Big Gay Market on Facebook.

"The Polar Express" -- A screening of the 2004 holiday family movie, 1 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $7. 631-8988.

A Very SoNa Christmas -- A mix of sacred and secular holiday favorites with the SoNA Singers, local guest soloists and area high school and collegiate choruses, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $11-$57. 443-5600.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade -- 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/FSChristmasParade/

Centerton Christmas Parade -- Line up at Harps, 4:30 p.m., Centerton. Free. facebook.com/events/290-n-main-st-centerton-ar-72719-9485-united-states/centerton-christmas-parade/470945224278108/

Van Buren Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m., downtown Van Buren. Free. oldtownvanburen.com.

The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season -- An Arkansas native, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and a TheatreSquared alumnus, Rob Sutton comes home for an intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 8 p.m., Dec. 11, 18, 26; 2 p.m., Dec. 12, 19, 24, 26; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-17 and 21-23, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $41-$54. theatre2.org.

Dec. 12

Holiday Express -- Ride the A&M Railroad from Springdale to Johnson, Dec. 12, Dec. 17, Dec. 19, Emma Avenue Depot in Springdale. $20-$30. 725-4017.

The Snowman: A Family Concert -- Holiday music for children of all ages and a special screening of the film "The Snowman," with live orchestral soundtrack by SoNA, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Christmas Concert -- By the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, featuring accompanist Marilyn Lee and guest organist Jeannine Wagar, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org/event/parade

Dec. 17

"The Nutcracker" -- With its larger than life sets and exquisite costumes, NWA Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" is a sweet treat for all, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Dec. 18

Hot Cocoa Social -- A magnificent hot cocoa bar with all of the fixin's: peppermint sticks, chocolate shavings, marshmallows, and a few additional goodies. Kids craft station provided by the T2 Education team in partnership with the Scott Family Amazeum. Sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Free tickets but you must reserve a place. theatre2.org.

Dec. 19

Community Gift Exchange -- Any resident 16 and older can drop off a wrapped gift, receive an exchange ticket and return to the distribution event from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce in Eureka Springs. Visit https://fb.me/e/1YbT7egGT for details.

Dec. 23

"The Polar Express" -- A screening of the popular Christmas classic, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

