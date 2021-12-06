Arkansas covid hospitalizations up by 20; cases rise by 302

The upward trend in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases continued on Monday as the state's case count rose by 302, the largest increase on a Monday since late September.



After dipping a day earlier, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals jumped by 20, to 452, its highest level in more than six weeks.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 13, to 8,752.



"In today’s report, hospitalizations reached the highest level since October 19th," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.



"While this number is concerning, we can work to prevent it from increasing. Almost 88% of covid hospitalizations are unvaccinated, and this serves as a motivator to get vaccinated."



Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting on weekends, Arkansas' new case numbers tend to go down on Sundays and Mondays.



The increase in cases on Monday, however, was larger by 95 than the one the previous Monday, just after Thanksgiving weekend.



The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 838, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 30.



Despite the increase in hospitalized patients, the number of people with covid-19 who were on ventilators fell for the second day in a row, going from 83 as of Sunday to 79.



A day after reaching its highest level in more than a month, the number who were in intensive care fell by 10, to 167.



Meanwhile, at 3,407, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was the the fifth one in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.



Booster shots made up 47% of the most recent increase.



The count of first doses rose by 1,025, which was larger by 90 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.



The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling-seven day period rose to 10,912, the highest average since the week ending Sept. 1, near the height of the state's summer surge in cases.



The average for first doses rose to 3,324, which was still down slightly from its level just before Thanksgiving.