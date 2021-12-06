Bella Vista Christmas Concert planned for Saturday at church

BELLA VISTA -- After a year off for social distancing, the Bella Vista Community Concert Band had a successful season over the summer and now it is celebrating with a Christmas Concert.

"The response was overwhelming," band member Sheri Ogburn said.

When they returned to practice after a full year, they had no way of knowing if their fans would also return. The season started a little late and their first concert was on the Fourth of July in Blowing Springs Park. There were so many people there parking was an issue, she said.

Band members come from all over, not just Bella Vista. Almost all of them played in their high school or college band, she said. There are a few members who went on to teach high school and college band or conduct. But there are many others who put their instruments down many years ago.

"It comes back to you," she said.

Most of the members provide their own instruments, but the bank owns a few that are lent out. Those instruments were donated, usually by the surviving spouse of a former member.

The group, numbering between 50 and 60, gets together to practice two times before each concert.

Although they usually play at Blowing Springs, their last concert will be inside at Bella Vista Community Church at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bella Vista Community Church.

They will take the winter off but reconvene in April for the 2022 season. New members are welcome. Those who would like more information can call Ogburn at 918-688-3582.