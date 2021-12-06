Benton County circuit judge hit by car, injured

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott was injured and transported to a local hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle downtown, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Scott's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Northeast Second and Northeast A streets -- the northeast corner of the downtown square -- at 3:53 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian, who turned out to be Scott, the release stated. Scott had been crossing the street using the crosswalk, according to the release.

The accident is under investigation. No additional details were available Monday, the release stated.

Scott, 70, has been a circuit judge for 20 years.