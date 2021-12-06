Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Nov. 29
Brian Keith Barnett, 49, and Regan Anne Moore, 48, both of Siloam Springs
Timothy Dale Bookout, 43, and Jessica Marie Carr, 20, both of Rogers
Dalton Christopher Easley, 21, and Nicole Dawn Bivens, 19, both of Bentonville
Mark Landus Greenia III, 34, and Kyla Rebecca Pillow, 31, both of Centerton
Jose C. Hernandez-Armas, 34, and Cassandra Jean Hernandez, 33, both of Rogers
Albert Donald Maidt III, 45, and Inthasone Onh Phoumivong, 43, both of Rogers
Nov. 30
Grant Shannon Glenn, 27, and Taylor Leigh Deason, 28, both of Springdale
Abdiel Venegas, 29, Purdy, Mo., and Valeria Itzel Hutchinson, 28, Bentonville
Noah Cameron Young, 22, and Cameron Alexis Davis, 23, both of Bentonville
Dec. 1
Trenton Lee Baker, 27, Garfield, and Brittany Hope Dolinger, 32, Siloam Springs
Casey Glen Chenoweth, 29, and Annyssa Kristine Storlie, 30, both of Bentonville
Antonio Zambrano, 29, and Dafne Alejandra Alatorre, 20, both of Rogers