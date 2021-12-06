Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 22

Carolina's Mexican Grill

2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee washing dishes handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands between. Cases of raw food stored above ready-to-eat food on the shelf in the walk-in cooler. Salsa at the servers area not at 41 degrees or below. Using ice to keep cold, but the ice is not enough. Salsa temping at 45 degrees and hot salsa at 46 degrees. Foods not date marked as needed are corn dog, shrimp and fish.

Noncritical violations: Styrofoam cup in yellow cheese sauce. Floor tile and grout are not in good condition. Ceiling tile falling down in the kitchen by the exhaust hood. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

First Watch

5206 Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray bottles and squeeze bottles of water, oil, syrup and icing in grill area not labeled with contents.

Harps Food Store

404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista

Critical violations: No paper towels available at hand washing sinks in produce prep room and at ice machine.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Harps Food Store Deli-Bakery

404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista

Critical violations: In deli hot case, fried chicken at 120 degrees and fried catfish at 99 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Libby's

17773 Arkansas 12, Rogers

Critical violations: Turkey thawing in designated hand sink.

Noncritical violations: Turkey thawing in hand sink with no water. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Taqueria El Rancho

715 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee cutting onions to be used for pico handling food with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Employee did not wash hands after drinking from personal glass. Chunks of beef stored at room temperature thawing. Repeat violation. Open, uncovered raw meat stored in the chest freezer. Repeat violation. Top shelf in the first walk-in cooler is wood and not in good condition. Condensation leak in the walk in freezer. Pan on the floor under leaking area catching condensation, but not all of it. The floor has cardboard and newspapers stuck in the ice. Water is dripping onto items in the freezer during defrost mode which can contaminate product. This is an ongoing issue and needs to be corrected permanently. The finish on the swinging doors between the back and kitchen is wearing off exposing the raw wood beneath and the seal is torn away. No certified food protection manager on staff.

Nov. 23

Bolder Coffee

4200 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 304, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of bottled water and juice stored on floor in storage area. Grease and residue has buildup on wall behind oven. Permit not posted within customer view.

Callahan's Steak House

210 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee cutting green onions with bare hands. Green onions will not be cooked. Three different servers touched bread with bare hands while trying to put knife in the loaf after they used a glove to put the loaf on the cutting board. Baked potatoes from the night before not at 41 degrees or below in the walk- in cooler. Some foods checked in the walk-in cooler are not all at 41 degrees or below. Sanitizer for wiping cloth used for wiping off cutting boards too strong.

Noncritical violations: Case of raw fish at room temperature thawing so employee can separate fillets to work with them. Thaw under refrigeration. Do not thaw foods at room temperature. Reusing a teriyaki sauce bottle for the praline sauce used for sweet potato fries. Wall behind the bread baking station and bread oven are visibly dirty. Repeat violation from previous inspection. Something spilled in the bottom of the servers condiment cooler. Wall next to and behind the dressing station is visibly dirty with an accumulation of food debris. Floor in the dish room around the drain is wearing away allowing standing water. Employee beverages and food items on the top shelf in the servers condiment cooler. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Dickey's Barbeque Pit

4704 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 140, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packages of beef thawing in still water in prep sink. Box with bottled water stored on floor of walk-in in puddle of liquid. Walls throughout facility have food residue, grease, tape and sticky residue on them. No certified food manager on staff.

Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel

301 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: It is recommended that you post your food safety certificate, once printed, in public view near your permit so that your customers can see your commitment to food safety.

Econolodge

3609 Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Permit for food expired 7/31/2020.

Noncritical violations: None

Holiday Inn Express

2205 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Pour Jons Coffee and Vinyl

516-2 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Items checked in milk cooler were not at 41 degrees or below. Items were just delivered or restocked and/or in use. Coconut milk at 42 degrees for half of inventory and the other half at 45 degrees. Monitor food temperatures to ensure the unit is holding food at 41 degrees or below. Bakery cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Whipping cream at 44 degrees and chopped garlic at 44 degrees. Cooked eggs in the egg cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Spray bottle with bleach water employee used to spray ice machine/blender area is too strong. Spray bottle in the kitchen employee said contains bleach water not labeled with contents. Squeeze bottle by the register employee said it is hand sanitizer and not labeled with contents. Bottle is the same type of bottle used for some of the syrups. Food workers are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Noncritical violations: None

Social Project Brewing Company

600 S.W. 41st St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand soap at hand wash sink. No paper towels at hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway-Promenade

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 130, Rogers

Critical violations: Quat sanitizer in three-compartment sink at 0 ppm with water temperature of 103 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff. Permit not posted in customer view.

Nov. 24

Hidalguense Productos

816 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Raw packages of chorizo and longaniza stored above ready-to-eat foods. Some medications on the shelf not allowed to be sold in the United States.

Noncritical violations: Chicharrone in bags from bulk are not to be bagged at the facility. Items already in bags can not be sold. Facility does not have the location to rebag bulk items and is not approved to rebag food items.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

509 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoops for rice are being stored in water at room temperature. Repeat violation. Ceiling tile above dishwasher is nonabsorbent and stained from water damage.

Mi Tienda Supermarket Inc.

875 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Hand washing sink is blocked by jackets. Employee said she washed her hands in the three-compartment sink. Refrigerator where hot dogs and salsa are kept for customer grab and go not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Hot dog at 54 degrees and salsa at 48 degrees. An error is showing in the digital temperature display. Packages of hot dogs marked by manufacturer as use by Nov. 15, 2021. No date marking on open packages of ham, bologna, cheese and ham loaf, containers of salsa (grab and go).

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the Pepsi cooler where the crema is held. Containers of salsa in the customer grab and go case are not labeled with ingredients. Repeat violation. Coating wearing off the racks in the meat case. Surfaces are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Coating is wearing off the racks in the cheese case. Surfaces are not longer smooth and easily cleanable. Establishment covered the shelves with aluminum foil. Glass in the meat case is cracked all the way across the door. There is packing tape covering the crack. Replace glass as needed. Repeat violation. Permit posted, but expired. Post current permit.

Wasabi

1023 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips available for chlorine bleach sanitizer. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 23 -- Bliss Cupcake Cafe, 4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 100, Rogers; Chipotle, 2400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Lavande Nail Bar, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 7, Bentonville; Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; Sunshine Montessori School, 720 N. Walnut St., Siloam Springs; Texas Roadhouse, 2922 S. 26th St., Rogers