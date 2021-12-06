Brian Hester seek rematch with David Whitaker in House race

FAYETTEVILLE -- Brian Hester of Fayetteville will run again for the state House in his second attempt to unseat Rep. David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville, Hester announced Thursday.

"The states are the last line of defense from Washington DC's attack on our freedom and liberty," Hester said in his announcement. "Now, more than ever, we need elected officials who will stand against government mandates and push back against threats to our personal liberties."

Whitaker won the 2020 election against Hester, a Republican, with 55% of the vote, but the district's borders changed Nov. 29 with the approval of new legislative district maps. House District 22 contains less of Fayetteville than before.

Candidate filing for partisan primaries begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1. Party primaries will be May 24. To date, Whitaker and Hester are the only two to announce for District 22.

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years after each U.S. census with the goal of equalizing population among districts. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Hester, 44, is a property appraiser whose 2020 campaign was his first bid for elected office. He is the brother of state Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs.

"Having the opportunity to possibly serve the people of Washington County at the state level is very exciting," Hester said. "I look forward to engaging my friends, neighbors, and community to listen to their concerns. I want to make sure their state Government is focused on working for them, and carrying out its role effectively."

House members run for two-year terms. Their base salary is $39,399 a year, not including per diem and expenses.