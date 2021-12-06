Democratic state Senate candidates promise to represent all district residents

Lisa Parks (D)

Age: 56

Residency: Tontitown. Has lived in the district for 27 years.

Occupation: Attorney specializing in child welfare. Also a public defender.

Education: Law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; business degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Political Experience: Unsuccessful race for Washington County juvenile judge in 2014.

SPRINGDALE -- Both candidates in the Democratic primary for the state Senate District 7 special election promised to represent all of the district's residents by speaking up for marginalized cultural and demographic groups.

Both Democratic contenders, Lisa Parks of Tontitown and Derek Van Voast of Springdale, said the district is diverse, and not all groups get their fair share of representation.

"District 7 is beautifully diverse," Parks said. "I want to be a voice and an advocate for all of them."

Van Voast made the same point in a separate interview.

"We all come in different boats, but we're in the same boat now," he said.

Early voting in their primary and its Republican counterpart begins Tuesday. Four Republicans face each other in their party's primary for the seat.

District 7 opened when Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, resigned Oct. 28 to take a lobbying job. This leaves the district with a vacancy for the rest of Eads' four-year term, which began after his unopposed reelection in 2020.

The Arkansas Constitution requires the governor to call a special election to fill legislative vacancies. Gov. Asa Hutchinson picked Dec. 14 as primary election day in this race with the general election Feb. 8. A runoff, if needed, for the Republican nomination is set for Jan. 11. Anyone who votes in the Democratic primary won't be eligible to vote in a Republican primary runoff.

Parks' stance

"I'm a mother, a grandmother and a child welfare attorney who also has 17 years experience as a public defender," Parks said. "We need to put children and families first, and I will be an advocate for them."

Parks said she will advocate for all constituents of the district if elected, but the interests of children will come first.

The Senate concentrates too much on divisive partisan issues and not enough on the needs of Arkansans, especially children, who lack political clout, Parks said. She was a single mother when she put herself through law school, she said, and has first-hand experience of the challenges parents face.

"We need senators who will stand up for real family values," she said, such as affordable and safe housing, affordable health care, child care and public investments in the future such as education. Elder care is also becoming unaffordable along with the higher education needed to get better paying jobs, she said.

Her experience as an attorney in the criminal justice system would be put to good use in the Senate, she said. She has always considered herself a public servant whether she is elected to public office or not, she said.

Parks will attempt to meet with as many constituents in the 7th District as she can during her campaign, but added the danger from covid-19 is not over.

"I'm going to take precautions, but will go door to door and have events to meet the most people I can," she said.

She wants to learn more about the issues district residents are living with, she said.

Van Voast on the issues

"We've already made change just by being a person of color on the ballot," Van Voast said.

Encouraging the different cultures living in the 7th District, including Hispanics and Marshall Islanders, to step forward and participate in the political process requires examples, he said. People need to step up and do more than vote, he said.

"That's why I intend to run for each race I qualify for," said Van Voast.

People need to see that politics is not an us-versus-them proposition, but a joint pursuit of common interest, Van Voast said. He would represent all the people of District 7, he said, not replace one group with political clout with another.

Van Voast supports free community college for all, he said. That would improve economic opportunity and benefit everyone, he said.

He also said too many people living in Arkansas, especially District 7, have too much difficulty obtaining a driver's license because of disputes over their residency. It is in the state's own interest that people who live and work here thrive, and to thrive, they need the means to do so, he said.

Someone with a driver's license buys a car, pays sales taxes on that car, buys insurance on that car and probably gets a better job leading to higher pay and paying more taxes that go with it, he said.

"I've worked with disabled kids. Do you know why some of them pinch and bite? Because they can't speak," Van Voast said. "We need to give everyone a voice."

Election issues

This special election is not affected by the recent redrawing of legislative district boundaries. Those boundaries will apply to the 2022 general election. Legislative district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after each U.S. census to equalize district populations.

The existing boundaries include most of Springdale and Johnson plus southern Tontitown, all of Goshen and Elkins and eastern bits of Fayetteville.

The state has 35 senate districts. State senators serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $42,428. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.

210006 Derek Van Voast

