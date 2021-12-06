Grant Morgan wins 2021 Burlsworth Trophy

BENTONVILLE — For the first time, an Arkansas Razorback has won the award named for the program’s most famous walk-on football player.

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan was awarded the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy on Monday night during a ceremony at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Morgan won the award over two other finalists, Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett and Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial.

Morgan, a sixth-year senior, won in his second season as a finalist for the award. He was a runner-up to Pittsburgh offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey last year when he became the first Arkansas player to make the final Burlsworth ballot.

The Burlsworth Trophy has been awarded each year since 2010 to the best college football player who began his career as a walk-on. It is named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who transformed from a walk-on to an All-American offensive lineman as a redshirt senior in 1998.

Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but died in a car accident near his hometown of Harrison 11 days later.

Morgan, a sixth-year captain from Greenwood, walked on at Arkansas in 2016. He was awarded a scholarship along with two other players by former head coach Chad Morris during a preseason practice in August 2018.

Morgan has 96 tackles in 12 games this season for the Razorbacks (8-4), who are scheduled to play Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. He has recorded seven tackles for loss, assisted on a sack and intercepted a pass during Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 6.

The bowl game will be the 22nd game started by Morgan and the 58th game in which he has played.

The Burlsworth Trophy could be the first of multiple awards won by Morgan. He is one of 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy — also known as the Academic Heisman — and is one of 20 semifinalists for the Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

The Campbell Trophy will be presented Tuesday in Las Vegas. The Witten Award, which recognizes leadership on and off the field, will be presented in Frisco, Texas, in February.