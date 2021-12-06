Group honors its achievers for 2021

Twenty Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club achievers were honored at the fall council. They received their EHC Certificates of Achievement for 2021 from Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent and EHC adviser.

Members received points for different aspects of volunteering throughout the year.

Achievers judged home economics exhibits at county fairs, volunteered at local food pantries, and performed club community service projects, according to a news release.

Sabrina Self Gwin, vice president and council chairperson, has arranged for the achievers to attend Murry's Dinner Theater on Jan. 12.

They will enjoy lunch and fellowship while watching "Nana does Vegas," according to the release.

Achievers are Margaret Thomas, Jeanette Banks, Sandy Smith, Vicky Inich, Patsy Brown, Delores Kelley, Marnette Reed, Nancy Rosen, Kaye Richardson, Jo Ann Carr, Linda Works, Sabrina Self Gwin, Cathy Lewis, Sarah Payton, Debbie James, Brenda Robinson, Dot Hart, Jody Stout, Gail Sales and Connie Herrin.

For information to join Jefferson County Extension Homemakers, contact Mary Ann Kizer at mkizer@uada.edu or call her at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.

