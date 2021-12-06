Group sets opening of outreach center

The Hurricane Hype Center, the 501(c)(3) branch of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, will open the Hurricane Outreach Distribution Center at 3319 S. Ohio. A ribbon-cutting and walk-through will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The new 1,200-square-foot outreach center will offer food and various commodities to residents of Jefferson County and surrounding areas, according to a news release.

“This is thanks to a generous investment by members of New St. Hurricane and the board of directors at the Hurricane HYPE Center,” said Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane. “This valuable resource is a direct response to the need we are seeing in communities as a result of the global pandemic’s economic impact.” The outreach center will work to close the gap felt by families in Pine Bluff and build on current partnerships with the Pine Bluff School District, early childhood agencies in southeast Arkansas and other individuals needing assistance, according to the release.

The community is invited to attend the opening.













