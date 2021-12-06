Shooting results in cancellation of Helena-West Helena Christmas Parade

The Helena West Helena Christmas Parade was canceled Saturday as a result of a shooting on Plaza Street, Mayor Kevin Smith said.

Officers were searching for a black Audi SUV in connection with gunfire that occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of North 5th and Plaza streets in Helena-West Helena, according to a news release from Helena-West Helena police.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers received information about a black Audi SUV driving at a high rate of speed in Phillips County, police said.

Officers located the vehicle and pursued it to Wire Road in Helena-West Helena, where they made contact with the driver, Michael Rogers, the release stated.

Rogers was arrested and charged with terroristic act, second-degree battery, possession of firearms by certain persons, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and fleeing, police said.

He was transported to the Phillips County jail and his first bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, the release states.

The shooting occurred before the parade lineup began to form, Smith said in a Facebook post.

He added the shooting is thought to be unrelated to the parade, and there were no deaths.