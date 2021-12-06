The costs of choices

After hearing and reading all the anti-shot complaints and government interference in our lives, please, can someone explain to me the difference in the government telling us what to do?

You say no one has the right to mandate you to get a covid shot, and I agree with you. If you are so sure you are immune, great, but don't show up at the hospital and expect the doctors and nurses there to take care of you. You made the decision not to be vaccinated; now, live with your consequences. The choice is yours; like my mama said, you made your bed, now lie in it.

Yet on the flip side you want to stand and tell me that you have the right to govern what I do with my body. A woman does not use abortion as a means of birth control, and you are a bunch of fools if you believe that. The terror of having to make that decision will live with her the rest of her life and is not one easily taken. Let's send her to back-alley butchers who will make her unable to have a child later or even kill her. But, just like the shots, she has to live with her choice, not you.

Stay out of my personal life and quit expecting me to cover the costs for your choices.

JACKI STAFFORD

Conway

Sounds like opinion

Emily Anthes of The New York Times is espousing a big lie in her recent article reprinted in the Democrat-Gazette by writing, "U.S. officials were slow to embrace masks as a strategy for slowing the spread of the coronavirus."

She seems to have implied that means the current officials when we all know that Trump was the official and carries great responsibility for our situation. If he had any sense of duty, any intelligence at all, we would not be in such a mess now.

I believe that without the efforts of the Biden administration to fight the pandemic, our national death toll would probably be double what it is now, nearly 800,000.

The Anthes article sounds like opinion to me, not front page on a Sunday.

ELLY JOHNSON

Bella Vista

Just making excuses

Congressman Steve Womack's excuses for not voting for the infrastructure bill are not good enough. He cites the social safety-net bill, which is separate from the infrastructure bill and may not pass anyway.

If he doesn't want Arkansas to have money for roads, bridges, and broadband, he should say so. Anything else is just an excuse, and he knows that no bill is perfect.

I wish he and others in D.C. would grow up.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock