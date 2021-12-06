LR man is arrested

in copper-theft try

Little Rock police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of attempting to steal copper Saturday night at 600 Glenn Plaza Loop, according to an arrest report.

Daniel Ray Baker of Little Rock was arrested at 11:45 p.m. in connection with felony charges of commercial burglary, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal attempt to commit theft and possession of an instrument of crime.

Off-duty officers were working at the two-story commercial building, the former location of Playtime Pizza.

"We made contact with [the] subject inside by front door after walking up from rear of business," according to an arrest report written by officers.

After Baker was taken into custody and patted down, officers found about 2 grams of drugs in his pocket, according to the report.

Baker was being held at the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening.

After crash, woman

faces felony counts

Deputies arrested a Jacksonville woman around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in connection with a car crash involving children on Arkansas 107 in Sherwood, according to an arrest report.

Kimberly Leann Roscoe, 28, was arrested on felony charges of second-degree domestic battering, aggravated assault, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office arrest report.

The driver of a Ford Fusion -- identified as Roscoe -- hit a Toyota Camry and forced it into a ditch, according to what one witness told deputies.

The witness stated that Roscoe got out of her car and started punching the male driver of the Toyota through an open window, the report said.

"It should be noted that there were three minor children in the vehicle ... driven by Kimberly at the time," a deputy wrote in the report.

The man was injured during the incident, the report states.

Roscoe was being held at the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening.