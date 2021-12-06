Man charged in drug case

HOT SPRINGS -- A routine traffic stop led to the arrest Thursday evening of a man who admitted to having "a lot of drugs," police said, adding that a large amount of meth was found in his possession.

Jeffrey Paul Young, 53, who lists a Millcreek Road address, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with possession of meth with purpose to deliver, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Young, who was also cited for driving on a suspended license, having no insurance, not wearing a seat belt, driving left of center, and driving a vehicle without tags, was being held in lieu of $12,000 bond, authorities said.

Young was previously convicted on Feb. 25, 2019, in Garland County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to a year in prison.