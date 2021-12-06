Man shot in neck at Little Rock motel, police say

A man was shot in the neck at a Little Rock motel Sunday evening, according to Little Rock police.





Officers responded to Little Rock Inn and Suites, 7501 Interstate 30 around 5 p.m. in reference to a shooting in progress, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.





Upon arrival, officers observed Christopher Osborn, 31, with a gunshot wound in his left neck area, police said. He was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.





Officers reviewed surveillance footage and saw a woman leaving from the crime scene area, according to police, and warrants were issued.





Detectives recovered a pistol from one of the rooms, police said.





The woman was brought in for questioning, the report states.





The investigation is ongoing.