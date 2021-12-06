Morgan primed for postseason awards

FAYETTEVILLE -- Grant Morgan said he came back for a super senior season at the University of Arkansas to do more winning and team building and to experience the singular camaraderie that a football locker room can provide.

Check marks apply to all of those areas for the linebacker Morgan and the Razorbacks, who will take an 8-4 record into their Outback Bowl appearance on Jan. 1 against Penn State.

Now comes the gravy for Morgan, the two-time Arkansas defensive captain from Greenwood.

Morgan is a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy for the second year in a row. The winner will be announced in a sold-out ceremony that starts today at 7 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville.

He is also one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, known as the academic Heisman Trophy in college athletics. That award ceremony will take place Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Morgan's return as a super senior was huge for the Razorbacks this fall.

"I hope he wins every award that he's going for," Pittman said. "Because I know there are deserving kids out there, but he deserves every one that he's up for. We love him."

Morgan is joined by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial for the Burlsworth honor, which has been given since 2010 to the best college football player in the country who began his career as a walk-on.

"I'm excited," Morgan said upon being named a finalist. "That's something that I'm ... looking forward to that ceremony and being there in person."

Last year's Burlsworth ceremony was conducted via video chat. Morgan and BYU receiver Dax Milne were runners-up to Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey, a four-year starter.

Morgan had another run at the Burlsworth Trophy on his checklist for 2021.

"That was one of of my goals in coming back his year ... to have the opportunity to be able to try to win that award again," he said prior to the Razorbacks game at Alabama. "That helps, being able to be an award finalist and still be winning games. So as a the team goes and the team wins it's good for me as well."

Bennett helped lead Georgia (12-1) to an unbeaten regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs received the No. 3 seed for the playoff following Saturday's 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Bennett, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Georgia to Jones (Miss.) College and back again, ranks fourth in the FBS with a 176.85 passer efficiency rating. A part-time starter in 2020, Bennett has completed 138 of 231 passes (64.1%) for 2,325 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Martial ranks seventh in the FBS with 127 tackles this season. The 5-9 senior has 442 career tackles, 10 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 7 pass breakups.

After the Burlsworth ceremony, Morgan will fly to Las Vegas for the Campbell Trophy presentation.

He will join (in alphabetical order): Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson, Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker, Western Michigan lineman Mike Caliendo, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) quarterback Cameron Dukes, Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields, Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy linebacker Joshua King, Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, Slippery Rock wideout Henry Litwin, and West Virginia safety Sean Mahone as the 13 finalists.

Morgan enters bowl season with 96 tackles and 308 for his career. The 5-11, 235-pounder had 111 stops in 9 games last season to tie for the FBS lead with 12.3 tackles per game.

Pittman has spoken often about the role Morgan has played during his two seasons as head coach.

"He's just a very intelligent guy who loves to play," Pittman said. "Walked on here. Loves to wear the Arkansas across his chest and plays extremely hard. That's it. He's smart, plays extremely hard and is well prepared."