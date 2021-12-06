100 years ago

Dec. 6, 1921

HOT SPRINGS -- J. Frank Harris, aged about 30, former resident of Hot Springs, was shot to death as he was leaving the Arlington hotel early tonight. Edward L. Crowell, aged about 35, who married Harris' former wife, was arrested and charged with the shooting. Nine shots were fired at Harris. ... Two bullets struck him in the head and the other seven entered his body. The shots were fired from a distance of about 10 feet. Harris was leaving the Arlington via a side exit, when Crowell stepped toward him and fired. It is said that they did not speak to each other and it is also said that they had not met since Harris' return here from Shreveport.

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1971

• The Little Rock Postoffice will offer a special album of commemorative stamps for sale beginning December 13, Postmaster Roy L. Sharpe announced today. At a press conference Monday morning, Sharpe presented copies of the album to Secretary of State Kelly Bryant, Pulaski County Judge Frank Mackey and Little Rock School Superintendent Floyd W. Parsons. The album, which will sell for $2.50, consists of a packet of the 24 commemorative stamps issued on 1971 by the United States Postal Service, glassine mounting envelopes and a cardboard folder containing information about the stamps.

25 years ago

Dec. 6, 1996

• Toys for Tots kicks off Toy Hill Weekend at 5 p.m. today at War Memorial Park in Little Rock. Toy Hill Weekend is a 48-hour community effort to collect toys to help brighten the holidays for thousands of needy youngsters. ... Everyone is encouraged to attend and donate new or used toys or make a cash donation. Harvest Foods stores across the state will serve as drop-off location for new and usable toys until Dec. 12. When the drive is concluded, toys collected in Central Arkansas will be distributed through the Christmas Coalition of Charities while toys collected in other areas will be distributed through charitable organizations in those communities.

10 years ago

Dec. 6, 2011

• A Little Rock School District bus partially slid into a water-filled ditch Monday while transporting students with special needs, Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Randy Hickmon said. About 9:30 a.m., the back side of the bus slid off the road at the intersection of Asher Avenue and South Monroe Street. Hickmon said he did not know how high the water was in the ditch, but that a fire crew had to walk through about six inches of water on South Monroe Street to carry the six children off the bus. ... Hickmon said the school district removed the bus and brought another transport for the children. Hickmon said he did not know the students' ages or what school they attended. No one was injured.