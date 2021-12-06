Police ID man fatally shot in Little Rock

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot on South University Avenue in late November, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of South University Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 21, police said.





Upon arrival, officers located a man dead in a wooded area, police said.





The man has been identified as 63-year-old Robert Schram of Little Rock, according to a tweet from Little Rock police.





Spokesman Mark Edwards said the delay in releasing the identification was related to notifying next of kin.