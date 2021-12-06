Sections
Police ID man fatally shot in Little Rock

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:24 p.m.
Authorities have identified the man fatally shot on South University Avenue in late November, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of South University Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 21, police said.


Upon arrival, officers located a man dead in a wooded area, police said.


The man has been identified as 63-year-old Robert Schram of Little Rock, according to a tweet from Little Rock police.


Spokesman Mark Edwards said the delay in releasing the identification was related to notifying next of kin.

