Police say man, 27, shot dead

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:07 a.m.
A 27-year-old man was shot to death during an altercation Sunday afternoon, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police said dispatchers received a call at 1:31 p.m. in reference to a shooting at 1501 W. 25th Ave.

When officers arrived, they located a man, later identified as Mari Martin, lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Martin was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation, said police, who added that detectives were still interviewing witnesses Sunday afternoon.

The victim's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, police said.

It was the 27th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.

